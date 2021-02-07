New Harry Potter Theory Says Ron Was Secretly A Death Eater

There are few sidekicks in the world of fiction who could compete with Ron in Harry Potter in terms of loyalty, who, as a pure-blood wizard and the sixth son of the Weasley family, quickly befriended the titular protagonist when they first took a train to Hogwarts.

Over the span of the series, Harry, Ron and Hermione became best friends and assisted one another numerous times in the fight against Lord Voldemort. The trio was so close, in fact, that none of them could possibly undermine the other’s camaraderie. Though according to a crazy new fan theory posted on Reddit, Ron was always secretly a Death Eater working in the shadows to advance the big bad’s plans of world domination.

As evidence, the Potterhead has pointed out that as a secret agent for the dark lord, Ron’s purpose was to gather intel on Harry. That is why he almost immediately started asking questions about his past and lightning-shaped scar when he met him. He also made an effort to remain close to the protagonist during their first three years. And then, there’s Ron’s pet rat, which was later revealed to be Peter Pettigrew, one of Voldemort’s senior henchmen.

Last but not least, Ron was able to speak Parseltongue, something attributed to dark wizards. He initially claimed to have been imitating what Harry said in his sleep, but that clearly isn’t a convincing explanation for some fans.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Gallery 1 of 32

Click to skip





























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, other than entertaining the possibility for the mere amusement of it, the theory is ludicrous, to say the least. For one thing, Ron had dozens of chances to take Harry down if he were indeed working for Voldemort, but the character stepped up in every step of the journey to support his best friend, if not save his life from immediate danger.

The theory, as insane as it might sound, has still managed to stir up quite the debate in the Harry Potter community on Reddit, though, so make sure to tell us what you think about it in the comments down below.