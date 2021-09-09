Paul Rudd Will Reportedly Appear In The Marvels

The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is shaping up to be another ambitious crossover event for the Marvel Universe with a new report indicating Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd is set to appear in The Marvels next fall.



According to an exclusive report from GiantFreakinRobot.com, Paul Rudd will make an appearance in the Captain Marvel follow-up, though the details of how and to what extent he will play a role in the film remain scarce.



Given Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to release just a few months after The Marvels, it’s possible Rudd’s role could set him up for whatever adventure awaits him in his next standalone film.

Samuel L. Jackson Teases Fury's Return With The Marvels Set Pics 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The MCU still has plenty of groundwork to lay before The Marvels releases next fall, however. In addition to Rudd’s Ant-Man, characters like Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau from WandaVision and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel from the upcoming Disney+ series will also be Joining Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.



Rambeau’s last appearance was at the end of WandaVision when she met a Skrull sent by Nick Fury to inform her about a mysterious intergalactic mission. With Captain Marvel appearing in the end credits of Shang-Chi to discuss the possible origins of the Ten Rings, These are likely hints at what’s to come when we next see Rambeau in The Marvels.



Meanwhile, little is known about the Ms. Marvel series, other than it will focus on the teenage Pakistani American Kamala Khan and is slated for release sometime before the end of the year. Whatever happens, fans still have a while to wait before the culmination of all of these various storylines with the release of The Marvels in November 2022.