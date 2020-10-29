Insidious 5 Moving Forward, Patrick Wilson To Direct

James Wan and Leigh Whannell may have gone on to become successful filmmakers across a variety of genres, but the duo have certainly left a strong impression on 21st Century horror.

As well as co-creating Saw, with the former heading up the Conjuring universe and the latter helping to revive the Universal Monsters series with The Invisible Man, Wan and Whannell are also responsible for the Insidious franchise. Reviews for the films have been generally mixed, but the brand has proven to be successful at the box office, as the four entries so far have raked in over half a billion dollars globally, and that’s on production costs of just $26 million.

As such, a fifth installment always seemed inevitable and now, it’s official. And not only is Insidious 5 moving forward, but franchise star Patrick Wilson is set to direct the flick.

These New Insidious: The Last Key Images Will Haunt Your Dreams 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Deadline has the news, reporting that the plot will follow “the Lamberts 10 years after the last installment, as Dalton (Ty Simpkins) begins college.” Scott Teems penned the script based on a story from Whannell.

Speaking about returning for the project, here’s what Wilson shared:

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…”

Meanwhile, producer Jason Blum added:

“One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good. I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise.”

No further details regarding cast or plot have been revealed as of yet, but fans of the Insidious franchise will undoubtedly be happy to hear that the fifth movie is finally official. That being said, the last installment was a bit underwhelming and there are probably more than a few people who feel that the series has run out of gas in the tank, but with any luck, Wilson will be able to deliver something exciting.

Tell us, though, are you happy that another Insidious movie is in production? As always, sound off down below.