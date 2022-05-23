‘Insidious 5’ release date, casting, and more for Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut

The spine-tingling Insidious franchise has become one of the most popular film series in the realm of modern cinematic horror. Across the franchise thus far, four mind-blowing chapters have terrorized audiences with its demon-infested narrative and unforgettable jump scares. The supernatural horror experience began with James Wan’s Insidious (2010), which tells the story of Dalton Lambert, a young boy who possesses astral projection abilities that allow him to encounter demons from another dimension.

As the films went on, the franchise aimed to provide origins for fan-favorite characters Elise Rainier, Tucker, and Specs. Insidious: The Last Key served as the latest installment in the franchise, and was believed to be the last, due to poor critical reception and an assumed standstill of the overall plot. Nevertheless, Insidious 5 is officially confirmed and began filming in the spring — and not only is it the fifth installment in the franchise, but it will also serve as the directorial debut for star Patrick Wilson.

Here’s what we know about Insidious 5 and what’s next to come in the franchise.

Who is in the cast?

As previously mentioned, Patrick Wilson will be in the director’s chair for Insidious 5, which will mark the first time the actor has directed a film, let alone one in the horror franchise. Wilson starred in the first two films as Josh Lambert who, much like his son Dalton, has the ability to astral project in his sleep. Seeing as Wilson is set to return as Josh, it’s also fitting that Ty Simpkins has been confirmed to reprise his role as Dalton Lambert.

At the time of writing, it has yet to be confirmed if Lin Shaye, who memorably portrays paranormal psychic Elise Rainier, will be making her return, though her absence would surely leave a huge hole in the franchise, seeing as she is regarded as a fan favorite. Speculation continues to grow as to whether Tucker and Specs will be involved in the fifth chapter, and with any luck, we’ll see the lovable spirit-analyzing duo return alongside Elise.

What is the plot?

Details surrounding the overall plot for Insidious 5 are being kept tightly under wraps, which only leaves the opportunity for fan speculation to run wild. That said, while exact details have yet to be confirmed, folks can expect Josh and Dalton to be a strong focus in the new movie, seeing as the two are confirmed in the cast list.

In Insidious: Chapter 2, Josh and Dalton made the choice to obliterate their memories of The Further and their abilities to astral project. With the movie rumored to take place ten years after these events, perhaps the film will focus on where Josh and Dalton are now in their lives — with Dalton perhaps being haunted by The Further while he’s now in college.

In the closing minutes of Insidious, fans witnessed Elise’s murder at the hands of Josh, who was possessed by the enraged spirit of Parker Crane. While her murder was definitive, perhaps fans will once again get to see the beloved character if either Josh or Dalton try to reach her in a different dimension in the fifth film.

Filmmakers and producers for Insidious 5 have remained tight-lipped on the upcoming project’s release date. As a result, there is currently no official confirmed release date for the horror movie. However, it’s been heavily speculated that the film could be released sometime in fall 2022 or spring 2023. Seeing as filming has already begun for the fifth film in the franchise, and considering post-production takes a few months, Insidious 5 could technically be ready for an October release for this year — which would be just in time for spooky season.

For now, while folks await an official release date for Insidious 5, fans can immerse themselves in a watch order to catch up with all four films in the franchise thus far.