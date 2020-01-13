Awards season is in full swing now. Last night, the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards was hosted in Santa Monica and one of its decisions has already detonated the wrath of internet opinionistas (I can talk, I’m one of them).

The Critics Choice for Best Action Movie was introduced in 2009 and has seen such critical darlings as Skyfall, The Dark Knight, and Guardians of the Galaxy (action movie? hmm) take the gong. 2020’s pick appears to have been rather divisive though, if the Twitter sample size I’m about to use is indicative of anything (randomized control trials are expected imminently).

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, a title that never gets easier to read, took the slick moderner’s action franchise to new excesses, smashing it at the box office and acquiring a burgeoning, if fervent, fanbase in the process. As far as pure action cinema went in the last year, few films were as big as Keanu’s third super-assassin thrill ride. A shoe-in then for the 12th Critics Choice Action Movie, then. Or so you’d think.

It seems the Critics in question disagreed, as they gave the award to Avengers: Endgame instead, which provoked a mixed reaction from the affront’s first responders.

@Marvelkomiks hits upon a story idea to rival Joker:

endgame winning the critics choice award for best action film over john wick 3 is my villain origin story — taylor sloane's y/n (@marvelkomiks) January 13, 2020

Building on a Joker theme, user @Dunckaccino finds Robert De Niro summing up everyone’s thoughts (this is definitely what he was referring to):

Wait… Avengers won over 1917 or John Wick for best action?? I honestly have to laff at this point pic.twitter.com/Qgb3m6PCwN — Harvey Keitel's sugar baby (@dunckaccino) January 13, 2020

@Hirekei_ proposes a critic cull to combat their flagrant insubordination – please spare me Mr., not all of us are bad, I swear it.

Critic’s at this award thing are thinking Endgame is a genuinely better action movie than 2019’s John Wick, we shouldn’t let the critics chose awards imo — paul💎 (@hirekei_) January 13, 2020

Even Endgame fans feel there’s been a miscarriage of justice. @SuperSpider2001 was just one of many who voiced their surprise:

That's great and I'm happy it won because I loved Avengers Endgame and it had one awesome and incredible battle at the end BUT we've seen Avengers Vs CGI army before so I'm shocked that John Wick 3 didn't because those action scenes are some if the best you get in movies. https://t.co/v0wdHkmRgG — SuperGuttaSpider 🕷🕸 (@SuperSpider2001) January 13, 2020

And here are a few more, just for good measure:

I loved Endgame, one of the most enjoyable films I've ever watched and the perfect culmination of the MCU. But John Wick 3 WAS RIGHT THERE https://t.co/IjUeDUnIxH — CunningSmile (@CunningSmi1e) January 13, 2020

wait you are fucking tell me that endgame won best action film over john wick 3 at the critics choice awards hoW — kelly 🌻 (@kelly_pxng) January 13, 2020

I share the same sentiment.

2/3 of the 3-hour #AvengersEndgame 7/10 is just BORING SHIT! While #JohnWick is action all throughout!#Avengers #Endgame should've been nominated #CriticsChoice BEST THEME PARK MOVIE.

And #ParasiteMovie would win that award!

😂😂😂😂 — Chasing Movies! (@TheMovieChaser) January 13, 2020

In what world Endgame is better action movie than #JohnWick ? Not in mine .Who is the only key in our John ?And the only one that matters? Of course #KeanuReeves. All the Avengers together can't come close to K.But…Who has a messy private life lately? But of course Keanu… https://t.co/qzLxNe4Vkc — Evelyn Wick (@IridaApple) January 13, 2020

Endgame won best action movie… Did critics not see John Wick 3? — George Taylor 🦦 (@George_Taylor94) January 13, 2020

Unfortunately for all of these folks and many more, all the uproar in the world isn’t going to change this decision. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will have to go again. The road to the Dolby Theatre continues.