Home / movies

The Internet’s Furious Over John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Being Snubbed At Critics’ Choice Awards

By 19 mins ago
x

Awards season is in full swing now. Last night, the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards was hosted in Santa Monica and one of its decisions has already detonated the wrath of internet opinionistas (I can talk, I’m one of them).

The Critics Choice for Best Action Movie was introduced in 2009 and has seen such critical darlings as Skyfall, The Dark Knight, and Guardians of the Galaxy (action movie? hmm) take the gong. 2020’s pick appears to have been rather divisive though, if the Twitter sample size I’m about to use is indicative of anything (randomized control trials are expected imminently).

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, a title that never gets easier to read, took the slick moderner’s action franchise to new excesses, smashing it at the box office and acquiring a burgeoning, if fervent, fanbase in the process. As far as pure action cinema went in the last year, few films were as big as Keanu’s third super-assassin thrill ride. A shoe-in then for the 12th Critics Choice Action Movie, then. Or so you’d think.

It seems the Critics in question disagreed, as they gave the award to Avengers: Endgame instead, which provoked a mixed reaction from the affront’s first responders.

@Marvelkomiks hits upon a story idea to rival Joker:

Building on a Joker theme, user @Dunckaccino finds Robert De Niro summing up everyone’s thoughts (this is definitely what he was referring to):

@Hirekei_ proposes a critic cull to combat their flagrant insubordination – please spare me Mr., not all of us are bad, I swear it.

Even Endgame fans feel there’s been a miscarriage of justice. @SuperSpider2001 was just one of many who voiced their surprise:

And here are a few more, just for good measure:

Unfortunately for all of these folks and many more, all the uproar in the world isn’t going to change this decision. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will have to go again. The road to the Dolby Theatre continues.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...