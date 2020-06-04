The Internet Is Blasting Hugh Jackman For Sharing Solidarity Photo

It’s been a rough year so far. And that’s putting it lightly.

Not only has the world been devastated by the coronavirus, but now the murder of George Floyd has become the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of folks finally being fed up with police brutality. Of course, Floyd was killed by asphyxia when officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for well over 8 minutes while arresting him in Minneapolis, despite Floyd telling him multiple times that he couldn’t breathe.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests and riots in nearly every major city in America, while many celebrities have taken to social media to make their voices heard as well. But some of them have been a bit misguided in their attempts. Like Hugh Jackman, for instance.

The Aussie actor hopped on Twitter earlier this week to post a photo of a protestor and cop sharing a hug, with the caption “solidarity.” Seems innocent enough, right? Well, not quite, as many are calling it “pro-police propaganda” and have begun blasting the X-Men star on social media.

Did you pay attention to any of the x-men movies you were in — Queer Buzzkill (they/them) (@sjw_LauraKinney) June 3, 2020

I’m sorry but you can’t post that if you aren’t also sharing the videos of police brutality! The news is doing enough of sharing this bullshit instead of what’s actually going on. Peaceful protesters being attacked for no damn reason by the cops who are supposed to keep them safe — ✨𝒜𝓂𝓎✨ (@AmyWonderland92) June 3, 2020

Aren’t you friends with Rupert Murdoch — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 3, 2020

get this copaganda off my TL — sassy gravy (@sassygravy) June 3, 2020

Hugh, I'm quite certain that Wolverine and Deadpool could say some stuff to really help this situation. — Jay H. (@deletemysnap) June 3, 2020

Remember when a cop shot Wolverine because he couldn't drop his claws I remember pic.twitter.com/AlXJrrgp9o — Yusuf 🔥🌹 (@yusufneedsarest) June 3, 2020

Propaganda. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 3, 2020

To every single person booing this Do you want people to come together and support this cause or no? Ya cant say you want support but then scream when support is shown — 🇭🇰RoonKolos🏳️‍🌈 ‽ Doing want i can (@RoonKolos) June 4, 2020

stop making australians look bad you jackass — dan nolan (@dannolan) June 3, 2020

Hugh noooooo — Rob (@robrousseau) June 3, 2020

You still need to delete your cop propaganda tweet. — Han👉🏻👉🏻 (@mystarisfading) June 3, 2020

The last time a photo like this went viral, it was staged and the Black kid and his entire family ended up dead. If you want to share solidarity, share this. https://t.co/TDkP5QRNqu — Nilah Magruder, horse feminist (@nilaffle) June 3, 2020

While we imagine Hugh had good intentions behind his post, it’s not hard to see why some people have taken it the way they have. Especially in the current political climate. After all, many celebrities have found themselves in similar positions and most of them probably weren’t expecting to face such backlash.

It’s a tricky time, to be sure, and folks no doubt need to tread carefully on social media. But tell us, what do you think of Hugh Jackman‘s latest post? And do you feel he deserves to be blasted like he’s being right now? As always, sound off in the comments section down below.