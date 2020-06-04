Home / movies

The Internet Is Blasting Hugh Jackman For Sharing Solidarity Photo

By 1 hour ago
It’s been a rough year so far. And that’s putting it lightly.

Not only has the world been devastated by the coronavirus, but now the murder of George Floyd has become the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of folks finally being fed up with police brutality. Of course, Floyd was killed by asphyxia when officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for well over 8 minutes while arresting him in Minneapolis, despite Floyd telling him multiple times that he couldn’t breathe.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests and riots in nearly every major city in America, while many celebrities have taken to social media to make their voices heard as well. But some of them have been a bit misguided in their attempts. Like Hugh Jackman, for instance.

The Aussie actor hopped on Twitter earlier this week to post a photo of a protestor and cop sharing a hug, with the caption “solidarity.” Seems innocent enough, right? Well, not quite, as many are calling it “pro-police propaganda” and have begun blasting the X-Men star on social media.

  MORE FROM THE WEB

While we imagine Hugh had good intentions behind his post, it’s not hard to see why some people have taken it the way they have. Especially in the current political climate. After all, many celebrities have found themselves in similar positions and most of them probably weren’t expecting to face such backlash.

It’s a tricky time, to be sure, and folks no doubt need to tread carefully on social media. But tell us, what do you think of Hugh Jackman‘s latest post? And do you feel he deserves to be blasted like he’s being right now? As always, sound off in the comments section down below.

