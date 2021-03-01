The Internet Is Celebrating Chadwick Boseman’s Golden Globe Win

Last night’s Golden Globe awards was an interesting watch. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler conducted a largely virtual ceremony replete with tech mishaps from nominees dialling in from around the world. On top of that there was the simmering controversy that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the Golden Globes governing body – has no black members among its 87 members and is dealing with a number of allegations of financial impropriety. Despite that, the night contained one truly touching moment.

The late Chadwick Boseman, who unexpectedly died in August from colon cancer, picked up the award for best actor in a drama. He won for his final on-screen role in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which has been picking up a lot of awards attention since its release in November.

Accepting the award was Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward, who said that Boseman would have wanted her to “say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going”. This was a truly worthy win and could be a hint that the success will be repeated in the 2021 Academy Awards.

Fans celebrated the win on social media, here’s a selection of how it’s going down:

chadwick boseman won a golden globe 🥺🥺 goodness i miss him so much !! — (river’s version) (@sapphicswft) March 1, 2021

i just watched taylor simone ledward, wife of chadwick boseman, give a speech accepting a golden globe award for best actor on his behalf, & now i’m left with a face wet from tears, i couldn’t help but cry. it still feels so unreal & equally heartbreaking that he’s really gone. — future everything. ⭐️ (@sxtrovert) March 1, 2021

Anyway, Chadwick Boseman deserves that Golden Globe award and I am so glad he got it

😌❤️ — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙮 🦋 (@MacAndRiles) March 1, 2021

Chadwick Boseman won a golden globe and in so happy for him but sad he’s not here — Angel K. (@angelKTMH) March 1, 2021

I don’t know how she did it: so eloquent, so dignified, so poignant: Chadwick Boseman’s widow accepting his Golden Globe. — Maria Radford (@3angel24) March 1, 2021

People talking about how Chadwick Boseman didn't deserve to win that Golden Globe because he's dead or wouldn't have won if he hadn't died really need to shut up and watch Ma Rainey's Black Bottom because he's amazing and did all that being very sick — Eva✨// she/her // blm (@itsyagirlevaa) March 1, 2021

Chadwick Boseman winning a posthumous Golden Globe being “well-deserved” is understated. Man was one of the most skillful actors of his generation for the roles he embodied and brought to life. Let this be the first of many accolades he continues to receive #RIP — Matt OD (@Matt_OD_) March 1, 2021

Much deserved posthumous Golden Globe award for Chadwick Boseman. Tremendous screen presence and authenticity in his roles. A REAL TALENT taken away way too soon! — MIGUEL (@FredDouglasssss) March 1, 2021

Really wish Chadwick Boseman was alive to receive his Golden Globe. This world misses him dearly. — Matty G (He/Him) (@amattyg) March 1, 2021

just saw chadwick boseman's wife's acceptance speech for his golden globe, god i'm literally in tears that shit hurts he was so damn talented + he deserved it so much — breff (@lovingjmin) March 1, 2021

While Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be Boseman’s last on-screen appearance, he still has one more performance as T’Challa coming. Kevin Feige has confirmed that he completed work on several episodes of upcoming Disney+ MCU animated show What If…? Boseman is set to play T’Challa in an episode that imagines what would have happened if T’Challa had become the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill, and Boseman will appear multiple episodes. Feige said:

“These are all sorts of stories we couldn’t explore through live action. Chadwick Boseman came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes. In hindsight, it’s very moving.”

What If…? is expected to air in mid-2021 and it’s fitting that Chadwick Boseman‘s final turn will be in the role he’s most closely identified with. In the meantime, let’s hope this Golden Globes triumph turns into a winning streak, as he was truly amazing in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.