The Internet Wants Donald Trump Digitally Removed From Home Alone 2

Following the riots at Capitol Hill last week, Congress is due to decide whether Donald Trump should be removed from office just a few days prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden later this month. But while we wait for the verdict on that, some folks on the internet have got behind a much more important cause: Twitter wants Trump removed from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The beloved Christmas-set sequel infamously features a scene where Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister bumps into Donald in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel – the in-joke being that Trump owned the building at the time. Ever since he took office, fans of the movie have bemoaned his inclusion in it but now, with Trump being banned and kicked off social media across the board, there are growing calls for Disney to go ahead and cut the outgoing POTUS from Home Alone 2. 

But if he did get digitally edited out of the scene, the question is: who would be inserted in his place? Well, fans have come up with some intriguing ideas…

Donald Trump Home Alone 2

So, why did Trump appear in Home Alone 2 in the first place? Well, director Chris Columbus recently revealed that he “bullied” his way into the movie, as he ordered that the production team could only shoot in the Plaza Hotel if they gave him a cameo. Columbus always intended to remove the scene in the edit, but Trump’s appearance was received well in test screenings so the filmmaker decided it was best to leave it in. Fast forward nearly 30 years, though, and audiences aren’t reacting so positively to the cameo anymore.

Removing Donald Trump from Home Alone 2 probably isn’t too high on Disney’s priorities list, but they are busy working on Home Alone reboot that’s coming to Disney Plus. Maybe Joe Biden could cameo in it to redress the political balance?

