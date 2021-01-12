The Internet Wants Donald Trump Digitally Removed From Home Alone 2

Following the riots at Capitol Hill last week, Congress is due to decide whether Donald Trump should be removed from office just a few days prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden later this month. But while we wait for the verdict on that, some folks on the internet have got behind a much more important cause: Twitter wants Trump removed from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The beloved Christmas-set sequel infamously features a scene where Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister bumps into Donald in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel – the in-joke being that Trump owned the building at the time. Ever since he took office, fans of the movie have bemoaned his inclusion in it but now, with Trump being banned and kicked off social media across the board, there are growing calls for Disney to go ahead and cut the outgoing POTUS from Home Alone 2.

But if he did get digitally edited out of the scene, the question is: who would be inserted in his place? Well, fans have come up with some intriguing ideas…

I call on Congress to immediately order that Donald Trump be digitally replaced in all versions of "Home Alone 2" with … Gritty. I want my children to see someone they can look up too. (Surely there is also something in the 25th Amendment that makes provision for this?) pic.twitter.com/ooXCPG4L9u — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 11, 2021

Get George Lucas on the case!

I can’t believe they were able to get George Lucas’ team to remove him in the Home Alone 2 special edition. pic.twitter.com/SzLbNjh9y3 — Ben "The Mediocre Gatsby" Mooney (@Ben_Etc) January 9, 2021

Now that would be a twist.

Not only should we digitally remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2, we should replace him with adult Macaulay Culkin. Just make that plot go off the rails. pic.twitter.com/r4mObFZC37 — Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 9, 2021

Definitely preferable.

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

Home Alone 2: Lost in the Matrix.

Mind blown.

So I was reading about the bit in Home Alone 2 where Kevin stops to ask for directions and apparently people have been digitally removing Donald Trump and one thing sort of led to another. pic.twitter.com/wSR3JQuisf — reverend61 (@reverend61a) January 10, 2021

Alternatively, just have Kevin speak with the Invisible Man.

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

We’ve already ordered a copy.

Expect to see these in stores by November. pic.twitter.com/pD4FMic2JT — Jason Sheppard (@Jason_Sheppard_) January 9, 2021

So, why did Trump appear in Home Alone 2 in the first place? Well, director Chris Columbus recently revealed that he “bullied” his way into the movie, as he ordered that the production team could only shoot in the Plaza Hotel if they gave him a cameo. Columbus always intended to remove the scene in the edit, but Trump’s appearance was received well in test screenings so the filmmaker decided it was best to leave it in. Fast forward nearly 30 years, though, and audiences aren’t reacting so positively to the cameo anymore.

Removing Donald Trump from Home Alone 2 probably isn’t too high on Disney’s priorities list, but they are busy working on a Home Alone reboot that’s coming to Disney Plus. Maybe Joe Biden could cameo in it to redress the political balance?