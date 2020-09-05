Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Netflix’s New Original Horror Movie

Charlie Kaufman has never exactly been renowned for his work being straightforward. After all, you don’t come up with ideas like Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind without having a great deal of creativity and eccentricity in equal measure, and that’s without even mentioning Adaptation, which saw Nicolas Cage playing two fictionalized versions of the writer, director and novelist in a meta story about his failures to adapt a novel for the big screen.

Having taken an extended break after his psychological stop-motion tale Anomalisa bombed at the box office, with the movie proving to have such a limited niche audience that it couldn’t even recoup the $8 million budget in theaters despite widespread critical acclaim, Kaufman is back with the Netflix original I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

Like all of his previous output, it certainly isn’t designed to appeal to everyone, but it has nonetheless once again seen the 61 year-old confirm his status as one of the most singular and unique voices in cinema. Kaufman’s latest only arrived on Netflix yesterday, but subscribers already have plenty of thoughts, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Kaufman’s more recent work has proven to be somewhat divisive, with Syndecdoche, New York in particular facing accusations of being self-indulgent and pretentious, while others labeled it a masterpiece and one of the best examples of postmodern filmmaking that they’d ever seen. I’m Thinking of Ending Things looks like it’ll once again split opinion straight down the middle, but there’s very few filmmakers out there even willing to take the sort of risks that Kaufman does, and he seems to have benefited from getting complete creative freedom under Netflix.

