The Internet’s Freaking Out Over The New Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Trailer

The next chapter of the Saw franchise is scheduled to arrive in a little over six weeks, so we were about due a new trailer for Spiral, which comes a full thirteen months after the first footage was revealed.

The popular torture porn series may have hauled in close to a billion dollars at the box office over the course of its previous eight installments, but creative bankruptcy set in a long time ago, with the movies largely sold on the back of the elaborate traps constructed by Tobin Bell’s serial killer Jigsaw and little else.

However, the presence of Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in the cast has increased interest in Spiral exponentially, with the former heavily involved in cracking the story, while he also takes an executive producing credit for good measure. The new trailer only debuted a couple of hours ago, but it’s already captured the imagination of the internet, as you can see from the reactions below.

I haven’t been a huge fan of the #Saw franchise, but any film that has #SamuelLJackson as #ChrisRock’s father is doing something right. https://t.co/gS6Ddf6Bqw via @YouTube #Spiral — Nicholas Spake (@NSpake) March 30, 2021

Saw reboots with Chris Rock & Samuel L. Jackson star in #Spiral pic.twitter.com/mS4H0R8OTy — 3reads (@3reads) March 30, 2021

I could probably sit through the entire franchise and never feel as bone chillingly fucked up as i did when watching the dinner scene from Hereditary. I've always assumed people just like the "creativity" of the kills in Saw, but from the response to Spiral that cant be it. — Dan is already over 2021 (@sweaterzzz) March 30, 2021

imho Saw 2 was the apotheosis of what Saw should be, and Spiral feels like the closest film to the first two Saw movies released since them. When I saw this trailer, I'm unashamed to say I grinned like a child in a sweet shop. Saw, I've missed you. — Pixel Bush Entertainment (@PixelBushYT) March 30, 2021

I haven't watched the Spiral: From The Book of Saw trailer yet, but honestly, I don't need to at this point. Rock + Jackson in a Bousman Saw movie? That's all I need to know; this will be right up my alley! Give it to me right now — EJ Moreno (@EJKhryst) March 30, 2021

New Spiral Photos Reveal A Bloodied Chris Rock 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

i want so badly to not laugh at the spiral trailer because i genuinely liked the saw franchise and i'm loving the c*p k*ller vibe but i cannot take chris rock seriously for a single second and it pulls me out of the immersion — saint stanton (@deathandsaxes) March 30, 2021

I'm so excited for #Spiral

Love the Saw franchise — PennPlays (@PennPlays) March 30, 2021

That Chris Rock produced and starring Saw revival, Spiral, trailer sure was full of that trademark Chris Rock yell talking. — Scott Redmond (@ScottPRedmond) March 30, 2021

Okay a few things: 1. Loving that Chris Rock is helming a new Saw movie 2. Would 110% be here for Chris Rock having his own Saw franchise 3. 21 Savage having a song for a new Saw movie is it. Cannot be more excited for Spiral. — Jay Green (@thereal_jwoww) March 30, 2021

Might start watching the saw films again before spiral comes out 👍👍😛👊 pic.twitter.com/9aVI9Oq1Uu — graeme😎👍🥊🥊😛 (@graeme_yard) March 30, 2021

New trailer for the 'Saw' sequel #Spiral. https://t.co/Ver82oj5a3 I completely forgot about this film, in the mist of all the films of last year being pushed to 2021. It definitely looks better than the last film in the franchise 'Jigsaw'. Tone wise it's giving me OG film vibes. — Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) March 30, 2021

And I got a trailer for Spiral!? And It looks so fucking good! I mean, regardless, you had me at "new Saw movie" https://t.co/3fBy8ulw0r — Shelly Romero (@_smromero) March 30, 2021

Returning director Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed the second, third and fourth Saw movies, clearly wasn’t kidding around when he said Spiral was inspired by David Fincher’s Seven. There’s plenty of atmosphere and tension on display in the new footage, but it kind of makes you wonder why they bothered tying it into the mythology at all when any connections to Jigsaw appear to be tangential at best, and it looks like it could have existed perfectly well as a standalone crime thriller with a heavy horror element.

That being said, it’s shaping up to be the most impressive Saw movie yet if the latest trailer is any indication, and we’ll be able to find out for sure if that’s the case when Spiral hits theaters on May 14th.