The Internet Is Loving Denzel Washington’s New Thriller Movie

As the box office receipts have continually proven, audiences can’t get enough of Denzel Washington playing either a current or former veteran law enforcement or government official with a troubled past who unravels a conspiracy or leads an investigation that he holds serious personal stakes in.

Whether your favorite entry in this particular and highly specific subgenre is Ricochet, Crimson Tide, Devil in a Blue Dress, Fallen, The Siege, The Bone Collector, Out of Time, Man on Fire, The Manchurian Candidate, Inside Man, Deja Vu, The Taking of Pelham 123, Unstoppable, 2 Guns or The Equalizer duology, the 66 year-old’s preference for the crime and action genres has resulted in some hugely entertaining thrills over the years.

The two-time Academy Award winner’s latest effort has now arrived on HBO Max, although it would be safe to say that The Little Things won’t go down in the history books as one of his better efforts. That being said, Denzel Washington is as reliable as ever in the lead, with Rami Malek lending solid support as a hotshot detective and Jared Leto once again fully embodying an eccentric weirdo as the prime suspect in a murder case.

Reviews have been tepid, with The Little Things currently holding a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 48%, but as you can see from the reactions below, it’s playing much better with HBO Max subscribers.

THE LITTLE THINGS on @hbomax is a great throwback to 90s mystery thrillers. Denzel, Rami, and Leto are fantastic. Thanks to #Denzel for all the great mysteries he's given us. Devil in a Blue Dress, Fallen, Training Day, Out of Time, Deja Vu…#TheLittleThings — Kyle Pennekamp (@kylepennekamp) January 29, 2021

the little things on HBO max…. YALL NEED TO SEE IT — Ruby ♥️ (@justcallmerubz) January 29, 2021

If you have HBO MAX go watch the new movie The little things w/ Denzel Washington in it. Omg sooo good — ✨Shaaa🦋 (@Shanna_3xs) January 29, 2021

The Little Things is good movie. No spoilers. @JaredLeto is phenomenal. Rami and Denzel are great. @hbomax — David Shirley (@rds060184) January 29, 2021

The little things movie on @hbomax wow awesome movie , giving me a chill, reminds me a bit of forensic files without the narrator, good stuff @DenzelWashngton thanks for another great movie — Oscar (@Ironman5412) January 29, 2021

I recommend The Little Things (2021) if you have access to @hbomax see it it’s fine a decent watch the story is kind of half way to being great the performances is the stand out the three leads are the whole point of what makes it watchable and nerve racking at the same time. — Clayton Jasper (@ClaytonJasper) January 29, 2021

The little things was so good !! The most anticipated movie for this month finally arrives !! 3 oscar winners in same movie . @hbomax @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/SiNooDFKiE — Rubendran Jeevanantham (@RubendranJeeva1) January 29, 2021

Watched “The Little Things” on HBO Max. Phenomenal performances, particularly from Leto and Denzel. Story pacing was a little wonky and narrative was convoluted and somewhat disorganized. Definitely a character driven film but is still worth the watch imo! — roman scott (@romanscott95) January 29, 2021

The Little Things on HBO Max is a must watch. Stellar writing. Stellar cast. It’s so freaking good — Just A Jersey Girl (@JaggedGirl1989) January 29, 2021

The Little Things on HBO Max is a good film . — Hank Coasta-Rica (@HankCoastaRica) January 29, 2021

If you’ve seen half a dozen crime thrillers, then you can predict exactly how the broad strokes of The Little Things are going to play out, although the third act is admittedly refreshingly ambiguous. That being said, for HBO Max’s banner year of simultaneously premiering their movies on streaming and in theaters, it’s an underwhelming opening salvo.