The Internet Is Loving Denzel Washington’s New Thriller Movie

As the box office receipts have continually proven, audiences can’t get enough of Denzel Washington playing either a current or former veteran law enforcement or government official with a troubled past who unravels a conspiracy or leads an investigation that he holds serious personal stakes in.

Whether your favorite entry in this particular and highly specific subgenre is Ricochet, Crimson Tide, Devil in a Blue Dress, Fallen, The Siege, The Bone Collector, Out of Time, Man on Fire, The Manchurian Candidate, Inside Man, Deja Vu, The Taking of Pelham 123, Unstoppable, 2 Guns or The Equalizer duology, the 66 year-old’s preference for the crime and action genres has resulted in some hugely entertaining thrills over the years.

The two-time Academy Award winner’s latest effort has now arrived on HBO Max, although it would be safe to say that The Little Things won’t go down in the history books as one of his better efforts. That being said, Denzel Washington is as reliable as ever in the lead, with Rami Malek lending solid support as a hotshot detective and Jared Leto once again fully embodying an eccentric weirdo as the prime suspect in a murder case.

Reviews have been tepid, with The Little Things currently holding a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 48%, but as you can see from the reactions below, it’s playing much better with HBO Max subscribers.

The Little Things

If you’ve seen half a dozen crime thrillers, then you can predict exactly how the broad strokes of The Little Things are going to play out, although the third act is admittedly refreshingly ambiguous. That being said, for HBO Max’s banner year of simultaneously premiering their movies on streaming and in theaters, it’s an underwhelming opening salvo.

