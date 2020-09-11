Home / movies

The Internet Is Loving Netflix’s New Horror Comedy

Over the last 20 years, McG has directed nine movies in a variety of genres and spent over a billion dollars of studio money on production costs, and yet his entire career has been characterized by mediocrity. Admittedly, the man born Joseph McGinty Nicol has attempted to diversify his output in recent years, but the overwhelming majority of his work is standard genre fare that could be described as passable at best and dismal at worst.

In the two decades since he made his feature debut with Charlie’s Angels, only one of McG’s directorial efforts has managed to secure a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and that was 2017’s Netflix horror comedy The Babysitter. The acclaim from audiences and critics alike would indicate that the filmmaker is much better off working with lower budgets and tackling different stories than the tedious action fare he’s usually associated with, and the 52 year-old will be hoping that lightning strikes twice now that sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen is available to stream.

Admittedly, reviews haven’t been as kind the second time around, with the pic holding a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score of 27%, but subscribers seem to be enjoying it a whole lot more, and the audience score is currently sitting at 78%. Fans have been taking to social media to let their feelings on The Babysitter: Killer Queen be known as well, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

First Photos From The Babysitter: Killer Queen
1 of 5
  

It looks to be solid Friday night entertainment with Netflix’s latest venture into mid-budget genre territory, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen stands a great chance of cracking the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched list this weekend as subscribers seek out something designed purely to provide a couple of hours of disposable entertainment.

Source: Twitter

