The Internet Is Loving Netflix’s New Horror Comedy

Over the last 20 years, McG has directed nine movies in a variety of genres and spent over a billion dollars of studio money on production costs, and yet his entire career has been characterized by mediocrity. Admittedly, the man born Joseph McGinty Nicol has attempted to diversify his output in recent years, but the overwhelming majority of his work is standard genre fare that could be described as passable at best and dismal at worst.

In the two decades since he made his feature debut with Charlie’s Angels, only one of McG’s directorial efforts has managed to secure a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and that was 2017’s Netflix horror comedy The Babysitter. The acclaim from audiences and critics alike would indicate that the filmmaker is much better off working with lower budgets and tackling different stories than the tedious action fare he’s usually associated with, and the 52 year-old will be hoping that lightning strikes twice now that sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen is available to stream.

Admittedly, reviews haven’t been as kind the second time around, with the pic holding a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score of 27%, but subscribers seem to be enjoying it a whole lot more, and the audience score is currently sitting at 78%. Fans have been taking to social media to let their feelings on The Babysitter: Killer Queen be known as well, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

I’m watching a stupid movie on Netflix and it’s surprisingly entertaining. “The Babysitter Killer Queen” — Tiny Bane (@likeokaysure) September 11, 2020

hi please watch the babysitter: killer queen on netflix it is objectively not good but i love it and i want another one pic.twitter.com/v21h19wHbE — night brain (@dariennesim) September 11, 2020

I just watched the new Netflix movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen. This movie is as insane as the first one! 🤪❤Loved it!❤ — Pepsi Phil (@NextPepsi) September 11, 2020

I still CANNOT believe Netflix made a " The Babysitter " aka The Babysitter: Killer Queen BUT! It was so quirky and funny! Some throwbacks too the first one and so good! — Grigglez (@Griggle3) September 11, 2020

I just watched The Babysitter Killer Queen on Netflix and omg what a fun and wierd slasher comedy. I haven't laughed like that since seeing Zombie Strippers. Completely ridiculous! I loved it! — M E K O (@MekoRios) September 11, 2020

@Sweaving loved The Babysitter: Killer Queen on @netflix

best horror comedy of the year or of the your last one. Thanks you all needed a good heart warming horror laugh. — Mech Drew (@40K_Drew) September 11, 2020

The Babysitter: Killer Queen had some funny moments and some very gory and holy-shit-kills. It was as much fun as the first film. #Netflix — Єd LααЬеѕ (@EdLaabes) September 11, 2020

I always enjoy when horror movies kill off horrible people in delightful ways. @netflix The Babysitter: Killer Queen is pure, simple fun — NastyAsHell (@dutchashell) September 11, 2020

i was worried about the sequel to The Babysitter because i thought it was such a perfect movie and didn’t want it ruined but i gotta say netflix did an incredible job with Killer Queen. It was legitimately a perfect follow up. — liz. (@LizLou72) September 11, 2020

I absolutely Loved!!! The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Everyone did such an awesome job filming this movie. The Babysitter films have to be my Favourite films of all time!!! #Netflix #TheBabySitterKillerQueen — JT1rct The Hardcore GMLAA (@Mackenze160) September 11, 2020

‘the babysitter: killer queen’ is hands down the best netflix original movie 😭 it was so good — k 🕊 (@kxrinarosas) September 11, 2020

I LOVED The Babysitter: Killer Queen! It was kinda different and sillier than the first one but in a very fun way. The twists were great and totally unexpected. One of the greatest horror comedies in the last few years and I highly recommend it! #TheBabysitterKillerQueen #Netflix pic.twitter.com/6us0W9l7V3 — Jesse ☕ (@JustPlainJesse) September 10, 2020

It looks to be solid Friday night entertainment with Netflix’s latest venture into mid-budget genre territory, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen stands a great chance of cracking the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched list this weekend as subscribers seek out something designed purely to provide a couple of hours of disposable entertainment.