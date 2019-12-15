The Internet Is Loving Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie 6 Underground

Perhaps hearing the cries from its subscribers that Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was a bit too slow and boring for some, Netflix dropped Michael Bay’s 6 Underground onto the platform this weekend and gave us an adrenaline-filled action flick that’s one of the wildest, most over the top and just absolutely insane movies we’ve seen in a long time, and the internet loves it.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy and more, this is Bay at his finest, completely let loose and going as far as he wants with the ridiculous set pieces and physics-defying stunts. The plot is pretty messy and watching the film requires that you shut your brain off, but no one can deny that it’s an incredibly good time and below, you’ll find just a sampling of what folks are saying on Twitter about it.

6 underground was fire — SmoothFitness ™ (@smooth_the_gawd) December 15, 2019

Omfg….@VancityReynolds please please tell me the last line, “I am one, but not done” means there’s going to be a sequel!!! That movie was absolutely amazing and I pray there’s more! #6Underground — Ashley Gonzalez (@AshleyG99388771) December 15, 2019

Watching #6Underground is like watching a sport! I had adrenaline rush almost throughout the movie. Especially the first 20mins scene which feels like it’s taking forever to end. — FF (@_FarahFauzi) December 15, 2019

@VancityReynolds 6 underground is no doubt the best action comedy film I have seen in a long time — Daniel Highley (@DanielHighley) December 15, 2019

6 underground is a fire 🔥 movie ! — PJ Thomas (@pj_thomas) December 15, 2019

6 Underground on Netflix is 🔥 — née (@Queen_Saranee) December 15, 2019

I just finish watching #6Underground with my hubby and boys- I'm officially a badass mom now in their eyes, I did not freak out once during any scene. I LOVEDDDDDD IT!!!!! Thank you @VancityReynolds for being my secret weapon- watching you, made me strong. — Lindie Vries (@Luluruud) December 15, 2019

6 underground on Netflix is good asf — Nicole Lee ✨ (@JuicyGUWOP305) December 15, 2019

@chadwickwilliam I just watched #6Underground on #Netflix, it was so good. Add this to your list to watch. — Missy (@missy_boo28) December 15, 2019

just watched #6underground & I highly recommend it 😊 — therealbaddie (@msfaithwilliams) December 15, 2019

6 UNDERGROUND kicked so much ass. So fun to see Michael Bay get to play with a hard R again after a dozen years of TRANSFORMERS toy commercials. Shame about DAVE Franco, tho… — Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) December 15, 2019

Of course, there are quite a few people who feel the exact opposite, which some complaining that 6 Underground is just too stupid and nonsensical for their tastes, and that’s fine. To each their own, right?

The overall consensus though seems to be that this is an exhilarating watch and unlike almost any other modern action movie. At least that we can think of. And with the ending of the film leaving the door open for a sequel, you have to imagine Netflix may be thinking about getting the gang back together to make more.

For now, though, it looks like the streaming site has another big hit on their hands and if you haven’t yet watched 6 Underground, we definitely suggest you find some time to do so. Just remember to check your brain at the door and try not to think too hard about the intricacies of the plot.