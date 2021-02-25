The Internet’s Loving The New Wrong Turn Reboot

The Wrong Turn franchise has never been among horror’s A-listers but even so carved out its own niche in gripping rural horror. The first entry landed in 2003 and was a hit, showing a group of attractive college students being hunted and killed by backwoods cannibals. That was followed by five straight-to-DVD sequels, none of which lived up to the promise of the first movie. But now The Domestics director Mike P. Nelson’s reboot is picking up some serious attention.

Simply named Wrong Turn (Wrong Turn: The Foundation internationally), the new entry takes the same basic premise as the original but emphasises the political dimension: playing up the division between the well-off metropolitan liberal kids and the isolated mountain people. The movie saw a limited theatrical release in late January and reviewed very well, with RogerEbert.com’s Nick Allen calling it a “bizarre, winding odyssey,” Lee McCoy of Drumdrums saying it’s “ambitious and daring” and Sara Michelle Fetters of MovieFreak.com hyping it as “a brutally uncompromising descent into unflinching terror.”

Due to COVID few saw it in theaters, but it released on DVD and Blu-ray yesterday and reactions online have been very positive. Here’s a selection:

so i just finished Wrong Turn. NOTHING like i expected. love how they make a reference to the original movies. i didn’t hate the ending (: it’s like two hours long so if you have the time, def recommend! has some pretty gnarly scenes but nonetheless great! 8/10 — 𓃽 (@slut4myers) February 24, 2021

@vardaanarora I saw Wrong Turn tonight!

No spoilers but wow. What a change of pace. Had investment in the characters. A chill. A new movement. Love you and your music. And your dynamic to let the energy take you. — Teo Weo Feo (@KillerEmm) February 24, 2021

That new #WrongTurn movie good af — BoyDatsItRightThere (@coopcity86) February 24, 2021

That new Wrong Turn was solid. Delivers what you’d expect in the first act and then ditches the formula for something a little more heavy and sinister. — jonversusthevolcano (@jcvddd) February 24, 2021

New Wrong Turn Reboot Photos Are Definitely NSFW 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Just finished watching Wrong turn: foundation. It was a great movie. But my honest opinion, it should have been its own thing. But still worth a watch! — KevinTheWolfy (kay) (@KevinTheWoofy) February 24, 2021

Y’all Wrong Turn (2021) was fucking awesome?! Like, I’m so pleasantly surprised wtf — Daddy Krueger (@nekr0mantix) February 24, 2021

The first truly great horror film of the year is a remake of a movie that's not even 18 years old… Review on the way #WrongTurn. pic.twitter.com/Aoj5uutns9 — Steve 'Stove' Pulaski (@stevejpulaski) February 24, 2021

watched wrong turn (2021)… i’m ?????????? that was a weird movie idk… what the hell was that???? i don’t know what to feel lol — ً (@the1975s) February 24, 2021

I LOVED IT! Truly surpassed my expectations, no lie @DamianMaffei #WrongTurn — Stephanie Michelle (@Wild_Fl0w3r_) February 24, 2021

@MikeyG_TBD soooooo what did you think of Wrong Turn?! I gotta say I liked it more than I thought I would! And that log scene!!! So good!! pic.twitter.com/cPL888Dl9b — KIP GOODHOUSE✌🏽💛 (@KGoodhouse) February 24, 2021

Based on these reactions I’m definitely going to check it out over the weekend. COVID rules mean there’s still no socializing in person, so I’m going to set up an online watch party with my horror buddies so we can all enjoy it together.

This reboot seems to be a success with audiences, so let’s hope that results in the film making a decent profit. If so, this could potentially kick off a whole new line of sequels – and if they follow this template they could surpass the grisly and gory originals.

Wrong Turn will release on VOD on February 26.