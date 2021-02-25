Home / movies

The Internet’s Loving The New Wrong Turn Reboot

The Wrong Turn franchise has never been among horror’s A-listers but even so carved out its own niche in gripping rural horror. The first entry landed in 2003 and was a hit, showing a group of attractive college students being hunted and killed by backwoods cannibals. That was followed by five straight-to-DVD sequels, none of which lived up to the promise of the first movie. But now The Domestics director Mike P. Nelson’s reboot is picking up some serious attention.

Simply named Wrong Turn (Wrong Turn: The Foundation internationally), the new entry takes the same basic premise as the original but emphasises the political dimension: playing up the division between the well-off metropolitan liberal kids and the isolated mountain people. The movie saw a limited theatrical release in late January and reviewed very well, with RogerEbert.com’s Nick Allen calling it a “bizarre, winding odyssey,” Lee McCoy of Drumdrums saying it’s “ambitious and daring” and Sara Michelle Fetters of MovieFreak.com hyping it as “a brutally uncompromising descent into unflinching terror.”

Due to COVID few saw it in theaters, but it released on DVD and Blu-ray yesterday and reactions online have been very positive. Here’s a selection:

Based on these reactions I’m definitely going to check it out over the weekend. COVID rules mean there’s still no socializing in person, so I’m going to set up an online watch party with my horror buddies so we can all enjoy it together.

This reboot seems to be a success with audiences, so let’s hope that results in the film making a decent profit. If so, this could potentially kick off a whole new line of sequels – and if they follow this template they could surpass the grisly and gory originals.

Wrong Turn will release on VOD on February 26.

