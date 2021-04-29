Home / movies

The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Movie

Netflix‘s new sci-fi movie Stowaway has been faring very well with subscribers after being added to the library last week. It even claimed the top spot on the most-watched list just 24 hours after it was released, and while it’s since been displaced at the head of the table by Minions on the global chart, it’s still holding on firm to second place.

The contained thriller isn’t one of the streaming service’s bigger, splashier, more star-powered or action-packed originals, but it’s still a hugely suspenseful tale. The contained three-hander features Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette as a team of astronauts embarking on a two-year mission to Mars, but they soon discover Shamier Anderson’s engineer unconscious in the bowels of the ship, which presents a major headache.

Not only did the crew only have enough food and resources for a three-person trip, but Anderson’s Michael has also accidentally destroyed the apparatus that’s key to keeping the air supply running, leading to a series of difficult questions needing answered as time begins to run out. Reviews have generally been solid, with Stowaway currently holding a strong 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Netflix customers seem to be enjoying it, as you can see from the reactions below.

Stowaway

One of the major bones of contention surrounding Netflix‘s Stowaway has been its ending, which many feel doesn’t do justice to the events that unfolded over the previous two hours, but up until that point it’s an interesting sci-fi thriller that asks some hard-hitting questions about how people would react under duress to save either themselves or others when an accidental interloper that they’ve got no connection to throws a serious spanner in the works.

