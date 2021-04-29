The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Movie

Netflix‘s new sci-fi movie Stowaway has been faring very well with subscribers after being added to the library last week. It even claimed the top spot on the most-watched list just 24 hours after it was released, and while it’s since been displaced at the head of the table by Minions on the global chart, it’s still holding on firm to second place.

The contained thriller isn’t one of the streaming service’s bigger, splashier, more star-powered or action-packed originals, but it’s still a hugely suspenseful tale. The contained three-hander features Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim and Toni Collette as a team of astronauts embarking on a two-year mission to Mars, but they soon discover Shamier Anderson’s engineer unconscious in the bowels of the ship, which presents a major headache.

Not only did the crew only have enough food and resources for a three-person trip, but Anderson’s Michael has also accidentally destroyed the apparatus that’s key to keeping the air supply running, leading to a series of difficult questions needing answered as time begins to run out. Reviews have generally been solid, with Stowaway currently holding a strong 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Netflix customers seem to be enjoying it, as you can see from the reactions below.

Stowaway was a pretty good Netflix movie. Really intense, and didn’t know which way the movie was going to go. The ending is trash though. — Mar (@73eliever) April 29, 2021

Stowaway on Netflix is good. I love space movies because they are a constant reminder that Earth is the one paradise we have. Not much else is within reach unless we make it, which even then it doesn’t compare to our planet. — Tonio (@smoovv_tone) April 29, 2021

10/10 would recommend stowaway on netflix! — caroline (@caffeinatedcaro) April 29, 2021

STOWAWAY ON NETFLIX IS SO GOOD — soqi (@bitchthesoq) April 29, 2021

Anyone else watching Stowaway on Netflix? My stomach is lodged somewhere up where my heart is meant to be and my palms won't stop sweating! #spacemadness #drama #netflix #StowawayMovie pic.twitter.com/jZEntriCX9 — Christine Herbert (@AuthorHerbert) April 29, 2021

If y’all haven’t seen Stowaway on Netflix watch it!! — Miguel Rodriguezz (@ville_mr94) April 29, 2021

Stowaway on Netflix 15/10 — meggin (@maisghen) April 29, 2021

Just finished watching Stowaway on Netflix… i predicted the ending about half way thru but still VERY well done film. suspenseful, life on a tightrope.. just what u want from a space movie 👏 pic.twitter.com/LD9uYXtTnk — Evan Era (@EvnEra) April 29, 2021

Stowaway on Netflix is super good space suspense. Highly recommended. — Max W. Bartley (@maxwbartley) April 29, 2021

If you're in need of a good tear jerker watch Stowaway on Netflix. We in here shook up. — Lynne (@LadyHarper) April 29, 2021

One of the major bones of contention surrounding Netflix‘s Stowaway has been its ending, which many feel doesn’t do justice to the events that unfolded over the previous two hours, but up until that point it’s an interesting sci-fi thriller that asks some hard-hitting questions about how people would react under duress to save either themselves or others when an accidental interloper that they’ve got no connection to throws a serious spanner in the works.