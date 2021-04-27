The Internet Wants Ryan Reynolds As Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat debuted last week and it’s proven to be a massive hit for Warner Bros. on streaming, with the video game adaptation breaking HBO Max’s records, as it earned more views in just its first three days than Godzilla vs. Kong did in its first five. It might not have received critical acclaim, but fans of the franchise seem to have had a great time with it and the only real issue for them is that it doesn’t feature a beloved character – Johnny Cage.

Cage is a priority for the sequel, though, as we know that Lewis Tan’s Cole Young heads off to Hollywood at the end of the film, which suggests he’s set to bump into the action star the next time around. The question is, then, who could bring Cage to life? Well, there’s one actor who’s so perfect for the role that it seems like the whole internet supports his casting. Yes, ever since Mortal Kombat dropped, Twitter is overflowing with fans calling for Ryan Reynolds to be hired for the part, as you can see below.

Ryan Reynolds should play Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat film — alexxx (@Mister_Jamon) April 27, 2021

Only might be?

Ryan Reynolds might be a good Johnny Cage — Saint Newson (@860Newson) April 25, 2021

Ryan Reynolds 4 Johnny Cage!

It’s gotta happen.

Ryan Reynolds gotta play Johnny Cage in the MK sequel — Tony Spliffton (@jaoheardme) April 24, 2021

Do the smart thing, Warner Bros.

If Warner Bros was smart they’d cast Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Steadee’ Pendergrass (@HeSoSteadee) April 26, 2021

We can’t imagine anyone else.

Here’s something I should mention if/when they make a Mortal Kombat sequel: I can’t imagine anyone other than Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage. — Henry McConnell (@ghostmoth712) April 24, 2021

On the other hand, there’s been a lot of buzz recently about WWE star The Miz maybe taking on the part after he publicly made it known he’d love to play Cage. However, it looks like a lot of fans are still loyal to Reynolds.

I believe the fans want @VancityReynolds to play Johnny Cage. Ryan Reynolds portrayal of Deadpool is how we want Cage to be IF there is a sequel. — The Imp Caiman (@TheImpCaiman) April 25, 2021

Here’s an alternate suggestion: Zachary Levi would also be great.

They’d probably end up casting the Miz for Johnny Cage when I’d always pick Zachary Levi or Ryan Reynolds — Saboteur (@saboteurDS) April 24, 2021

Another vote for Levi, although on the whole, it seems Reynolds still has the majority.

I love Ryan and he’s my favourite actor but I think Zachary Levi is perfect for Cage — Cole 🏹💜 (@Cole_TDB) April 24, 2021

Writer Greg Russo has explained that Cage didn’t end up appearing in this first film as there just wasn’t a natural fit for him in the story, what with all the other characters that needed juggling, so it was decided to hold him back for the sequel where he could really make his mark. If his arrival in the follow-up is set to be a big deal, then, that does suggest the studio will be looking for an A-lister to portray him in Mortal Kombat 2. But will it be Reynolds who winds up in the part? Time will tell.