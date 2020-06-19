The Internet’s Campaigning For A Twister Sequel, But There’s A Problem

The mid-90s gave us a lot of iconic movies that remain very popular today. Pulp Fiction, Independence Day, Titanic, they’re all worthy of their continued popularity. But one that’s perhaps slipped slightly under the radar despite its initial success is 1996 disaster flick Twister.

The film starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as estranged meteorologists caught in a major tornado outbreak, with Philip Seymour Hoffman also featured in a supporting role. Though its critical reception was mixed, it became the second-highest-grossing movie of that year.

No sequel was ever made despite its success though, and that’s a fact that fans would love to see change. Yep, there’s been something of a social media campaign to get a Twister 2 off the ground lately, though there appears to be a clear divide emerging thanks to the main problem a sequel would face, as you can see below:

I unapologetically love Twister, and the thought of a Twister 2 without Bill Paxton and Phillip Seymour Hoffman is completely unfathomable to me… I'm going to have to give this one a big fat nope… — Paul Hurtado🏕️ (@Feydakyn) June 10, 2020

The fact that they would even consider making Twister 2 without the late great Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman is so wrong.

Leave that great film alone!

One and done. 💯 — T-Haines 🦁 (@thethainesshow) June 19, 2020

Why is Twister 2 trending? The o.g is phenomenal. We got this amazing line out of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/CZXT8MEaxU — Varsha Chand (@thevarshachand) June 10, 2020

Everyone is saying yes to Twister 2.

Do they not know Bill Paxton and Phillip Seymour Hoffman are dead? Why go forward without those 2? — Frankles 2 0 0 1 (@Frankles2001) June 10, 2020

If they’re making Twister 2, they’re in it for the money… not the science. pic.twitter.com/97ioPruByh — Andrew Hanover (@HanoverAndrew) June 10, 2020

As you’ll have picked up, Twister 2 would have to be made without two of the first film’s most important actors. Philip Seymour Hoffman and Bill Paxton passed away in 2014 and 2017, respectively, both taken far too young for the talent they possessed. That presents the biggest stumbling block for any new Twister movie and the producers would inevitably be faced with some tough casting choices.

Would you like to see Twister 2 get made, though? And how would you feel about it given the film’s cast would be augmented significantly? Whatever your thoughts, leave us a comment below. I confess I’ve never seen Twister, so I can’t offer much either way on whether a sequel would be a good or a bad thing. Perhaps you can enlighten me, though. I’d love to hear your opinions on the matter.