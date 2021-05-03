The Internet’s Freaking Out Over First Eternals Footage

Marvel decided to help us fend off the Monday blues today by dropping a new featurette teasing what’s to come across Phase 4 of the MCU, the highlight of which was the reveal of our first bit of footage from Eternals. It was already hugely hyped, but following director Chloe Zhao’s Academy Award win for Nomadland, the ensemble film might just be the most highly anticipated Marvel movie of the next couple of years.

Though we’ve yet to get a full trailer, this featurette offered up around 15 seconds of fresh footage, which proved enough to cause MCU fans to freak out on social media. Short though this teaser may be, it still manages to showcase pretty much all of the main cast, which consists of Richard Madden (Ikaris), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Don Lee (Gilgamesh) and more. And below, you can see what folks are saying about it.

Richard Madden looks SO GOOD in Eternals I’m about to fall in love with him all over again aren’t I??? 😩😩😩 — sydney ‎✪ (@sotthes) May 3, 2021

Finally got a fraction of an Eternals trailer! 😁 — 🔨 Jane Foster ⚡ – LOVE AND THUNDER! (@talkinaboutjane) May 3, 2021

Just release the Eternals trailer, already!!!

Also, big LOVE for the Black Panther and Captain Marvel titles. https://t.co/UCTN9LCvvm — Stefanos Yoo-Min Florakis (@SYFlorakis) May 3, 2021

We’ve been waiting three years for this one, and we’re FINALLY about to see it.

they announced the movie in 2018 and now we FINALLY get to see the eternals. i’ve never been so excited they are coming to own the mcu pic.twitter.com/58YMSwhnbD — sam (@sebastnrry) May 3, 2021

We will take any crumbs we can get.

taking my eternals crumbs pic.twitter.com/CuqN2FxtKZ — anna (@prncesscut) May 3, 2021

It already looks like a masterpiece.

our FIRST look at #Eternals yep it already looks like a masterpiece 😭 pic.twitter.com/qQPeG6cbom — ken (@wandaslizzie) May 3, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Jolie as Thena is proving to be a fan favorite.

angelina jolie as thena in marvel's eternals will make history pic.twitter.com/GdLDBGSZtr — viv (@wickedjolie) May 3, 2021

But the rest of the Eternals ladies are getting a lot of love, too.

i’m watching the eternals for them pic.twitter.com/njbCkO0WkH — zack-civilswar s worded (@sightiess) May 3, 2021

It’s the Eternals’ world, we’re just living in it.

YOU believe in eternals supremacy pic.twitter.com/tnB1FphcJ7 — wiktoria (@doctorIewis) May 3, 2021

This is going to be mind-blowing.

The cinematography. The cast. The director. The scale. Everything will be mind-blowing. #ETERNALS pic.twitter.com/turpvlOqGw — 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 (@EternalsIndia) May 3, 2021

Here they are, your next favorite MCU super team.

ladies and gentlemen … the eternals pic.twitter.com/5nBrPCIoc1 — nummy 🦥 see 📌 (@intrestellar) May 3, 2021

This scrap of Eternals footage also came with some new release dates for upcoming movies as well as official titles for a few of them… and it’s a lot to take in all at once.

the marvels, wakanda forever, no way home, multiverse of madness, eternals, Shang chi my poor fanboy heart…pic.twitter.com/fpsK5eUNMK — ᱬaximoff (@quicksiIvrr) May 3, 2021

After initially being scheduled for last November, Eternals has been hit by a couple of pandemic-related delays and is now set to debut in theaters this November 5th, following Black Widow premiering in July and Shang-Chi dropping in September. The next MCU production coming our way, though, is Loki, arriving on Disney Plus in June.