The Internet’s Freaking Out Over First Eternals Footage

Marvel decided to help us fend off the Monday blues today by dropping a new featurette teasing what’s to come across Phase 4 of the MCU, the highlight of which was the reveal of our first bit of footage from Eternals. It was already hugely hyped, but following director Chloe Zhao’s Academy Award win for Nomadland, the ensemble film might just be the most highly anticipated Marvel movie of the next couple of years.

Though we’ve yet to get a full trailer, this featurette offered up around 15 seconds of fresh footage, which proved enough to cause MCU fans to freak out on social media. Short though this teaser may be, it still manages to showcase pretty much all of the main cast, which consists of Richard Madden (Ikaris), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Don Lee (Gilgamesh) and more. And below, you can see what folks are saying about it.

We’ve been waiting three years for this one, and we’re FINALLY about to see it.

We will take any crumbs we can get.

It already looks like a masterpiece.

Unsurprisingly, Jolie as Thena is proving to be a fan favorite.

But the rest of the Eternals ladies are getting a lot of love, too.

It’s the Eternals’ world, we’re just living in it.

This is going to be mind-blowing.

Here they are, your next favorite MCU super team.

This scrap of Eternals footage also came with some new release dates for upcoming movies as well as official titles for a few of them… and it’s a lot to take in all at once.

After initially being scheduled for last November, Eternals has been hit by a couple of pandemic-related delays and is now set to debut in theaters this November 5th, following Black Widow premiering in July and Shang-Chi dropping in September. The next MCU production coming our way, though, is Loki, arriving on Disney Plus in June.

