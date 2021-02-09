Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Joker’s New Look In Justice League

By
One out of focus teaser image and two black and white photos have already won Jared Leto’s Joker more praise for his upcoming appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League than the actor got for the entirety of his supporting role in Suicide Squad, which pretty much sums up how divisive his portrayal of the iconic villain was.

Once upon a time, the Academy Award winning Method actor was poised to be a recurring feature of the DCEU, before the Warner Bros. executives assumed control of the aforementioned pic from David Ayer. The majority of Leto’s scenes were left on the cutting room floor, which is why he flits in and out of the movie seemingly at random throughout the theatrical edition.

A spinoff alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was also dropped, and it looked as though Leto had been written out of the franchise for good in Birds of Prey, before Zack Snyder stepped in. While the Joker isn’t going to play a major role in the story, and his entire involvement feels like little more than fan service writ large, you can’t deny his new look is vastly superior. A lot of folks clearly agree, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Zack Snyder has revealed that Leto’s Joker will finally have a meaningful face to face with Ben Affleck’s Batman, and the constantly changing trajectory of the DCEU means that it’s taken a complete overhaul of a movie that was first released almost three and a half years ago to happen. The Clown Prince of Crime wasn’t even part of Snyder’s Justice League to begin with when he first called action all the way back in April 2016, but that doesn’t mean we’re not excited to see him turn up.

