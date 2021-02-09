The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Joker’s New Look In Justice League

One out of focus teaser image and two black and white photos have already won Jared Leto’s Joker more praise for his upcoming appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League than the actor got for the entirety of his supporting role in Suicide Squad, which pretty much sums up how divisive his portrayal of the iconic villain was.

Once upon a time, the Academy Award winning Method actor was poised to be a recurring feature of the DCEU, before the Warner Bros. executives assumed control of the aforementioned pic from David Ayer. The majority of Leto’s scenes were left on the cutting room floor, which is why he flits in and out of the movie seemingly at random throughout the theatrical edition.

A spinoff alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was also dropped, and it looked as though Leto had been written out of the franchise for good in Birds of Prey, before Zack Snyder stepped in. While the Joker isn’t going to play a major role in the story, and his entire involvement feels like little more than fan service writ large, you can’t deny his new look is vastly superior. A lot of folks clearly agree, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

LOOK AT THAT! Now that’s the Clown Prince of Crime! Zack Snyder has finally shared a look at Jared Leto’s Joker from the Snyder Cut of Justice League! 😯😯 pic.twitter.com/GOaNBtsZ8s — ME Film & Comic Con™ (@MEFCC) February 9, 2021

Jared Leto looks genuinely unsettling as Joker here. Can't wait to see the performance. #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/mGfQ4KWRnS — TheBatSkeptic (@TheBatSkeptic) February 9, 2021

Jared Leto’s joker still looks hot. Joker in general is hot…… I may have some internal problems 😗 — 🤍𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝🤍 (@QveenBiyah) February 9, 2021

I’ll say it, Jared Leto Joker in #TheSnyderCut looks great! Crazy what erasing some dumbass tattoos can do! pic.twitter.com/y4GtIDPHAh — Out Of The Basement (@OOTBCast) February 9, 2021

I'm sorry, but Jared Leto looks more like Brandon Lee's The Crow now than The Joker. — Pat Torfe (@pattorfe) February 9, 2021

Very generous of Jared Leto to take time out of his schedule and act in this kid’s student film- I’m sorry, what? JUSTICE LEAGUE?!?! pic.twitter.com/2sp4BQeKdX — Tony (@TonyVnrs) February 9, 2021

Jared Leto's Joker fills me with this sense of happiness that I don't get from many other things and I don't know why, lmaoo.

He's so siiiilly I love him. — ✨Luminous Starlight Jin✨ (@KneeJerKneeSlap) February 9, 2021

Jared Leto in Snyder cut.🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qomknk62wy — Taufeeq Mustafa 🇵🇰 (@pakicommie) February 9, 2021

Zack Snyder's / Jared Leto's redesigned Joker looks like he should be fronting at a Slipknot concert rather than planning to take over Gotham. https://t.co/qlsh0IGrKK — Rick Gualtieri (@RickGualtieri) February 9, 2021

I like this better than the tattooed crime-lord look Jared Leto had in Suicide Squad. How about you? https://t.co/MNlKMniDu9 — Marena Bronson (@MarenaBronson) February 9, 2021

Jared Leto's new take on the Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League is a refreshing change of pace from Suicide Squad #SnyderCut #DC #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/ukKPIKpZOd — The Block Party (@BlockPartyFun) February 9, 2021

Someone, anyone, talented enough, please try and give us that Jared Leto Joker pic in color…. #SnyderCut#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/zuKKXCCJYn — All Things Zack Snyder (@AllThingsSnyder) February 9, 2021

I will champion Jared Leto's Joker till my death bed — ‘𝓷𝓲𝓺𝓾𝓮 (@bubbynique) February 9, 2021

Not sure about this new Crow reboot with Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/pLbhT5gqLO — hiswiiife (@boratswiiife) February 9, 2021

Zack Snyder has revealed that Leto’s Joker will finally have a meaningful face to face with Ben Affleck’s Batman, and the constantly changing trajectory of the DCEU means that it’s taken a complete overhaul of a movie that was first released almost three and a half years ago to happen. The Clown Prince of Crime wasn’t even part of Snyder’s Justice League to begin with when he first called action all the way back in April 2016, but that doesn’t mean we’re not excited to see him turn up.