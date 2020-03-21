Netflix’s Awesome New Horror Movie Has The Internet Freaking Out

Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill in recent weeks.

Almost all flights are grounded, borders are closing and in an effort to mitigate the loss of ticket sales, tons of studios are now rushing their recent releases to digital, so that audiences can enjoy them from the comfort – and safety – of their own homes.

Earlier this week, for instance, Universal brought The Invisible Man and The Hunt to VOD platforms – while we also know that Vin Diesel actioner Bloodshot will hit digital on March 24th, and Sonic the Hedgehog and Bad Boys for Life will follow on March 31st.

Yes, the virus has totally upended the very concept of ‘normal life’ for tons of people and with governments around the world pleading with folks to stay indoors and self-isolate, many have begun to turn towards Netflix to save them. Thankfully, the streaming giant has been keeping everyone entertained for a few weeks now as they remain locked in their homes and there’ve been some great new releases to check out lately, with many more to come next month.

But there’s one new movie in particular that really has people excited, and it’s called The Platform. Released this week, it’s “a Spanish satirical science fiction/horror film” that, according to Wikipedia, is “set in a large, tower-style prison where the inmates are fed by means of a platform that gradually descends the levels of the tower, ostensibly a fair system if each inmate takes only their fair share of food, but deeply inequitable in practice as inmates at the top levels have the ability to take much more food and leave less for those below them.”

So far, it’s been getting great reviews from critics and as you can see by the following Twitter reactions, viewers are absolutely loving it:

the platform on netflix is crayZ — sophi💌 (@theylovesoph) March 21, 2020

THE PLATFORM on @netflix is the most f***ed up "feel good movie" for the age of the Coronavirus. Just to remind us that the world isn't THAT bad… Read our review! @promotehorror #theplatform #netflix #scififri #coronavirus https://t.co/KeiAQfkPsf — Heaven of Horror (@HeavenOfHorror) March 21, 2020

you guys should watch The Platform on Netflix. twas a mirror to what we are experiencing right now. social classes sucks! — archris (@chrsdltr) March 21, 2020

Crazy sh*t. Food will never be the same again. The Platform on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kjE7JR3uaT — Kate (@katevaldez) March 21, 2020

If you want to watch a grim film about being confined in a nightmare prison without food I suggest watching The Platform on Netflix. It's pretty good. — J🌋ke 🚤💨 (@HansGr00ber) March 21, 2020

The Platform on Netflix 👏🤯 — James. No Gimmicks (@jamesb69jizzle) March 21, 2020

Watched The Platform on Netflix last night on reccomendation from @UnstableGround. Excellent film. Check it out. Also, maybe go watch @lifechangerfilm while you're at it. — David Bragg (@heavyliftingind) March 21, 2020

The platform movie released on netflix is freaking 10/10 🔥.. Must watch!!!! — Shailendra (@svkShailendra) March 21, 2020

If you need a movie to watch this weekend. The Platform on @netflix is amazing. Eye opener for sure. — God Hand (@JoelTaylor01) March 21, 2020

The platform on Netflix!!!! Fuuuucked up — Chris Milligan (@chrismilligan90) March 21, 2020

hey guys, you must watch THE PLATFORM is out now on Netflix!!! kinda cliff hanger but the story was good so far! Hihi — Eliiii (@jezieeee) March 21, 2020

People really need watch the platform on netflix. It will leave you questioning your moral. — epoy (@shaifulshrdn) March 21, 2020

Do yourself a favor and watch The Platform on Netflix — Amorak Nampoo Langsy (@AmorakLangsy) March 21, 2020

i just watched this movie on netflix called the platform and 10/10 — killmatic🐉 (@1k_mah) March 21, 2020

And those Tweets are just a small selection of what’s being said, with the social media site being flooded with folks talking about how much they loved The Platform and recommending it to others. And given that it only just released yesterday, we imagine more and more people will be checking it out as the weekend progresses. Especially since everyone is stuck at home right now.

But tell us, what have you been doing to pass the time lately? Has Netflix been coming in handy? Or have you found something else to keep busy with? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.