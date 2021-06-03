The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Super Mario Bros. Movie Extended Cut

It’s almost impressive that Hollywood’s first major big budget adaptation of a popular video game property still remains one of the worst, and people have been calling the genre cursed ever since they first laid eyes on Super Mario. Bros. almost 30 years ago.

While it’s long since gone on to enjoy a second life as something of an ironic cult favorite in a ‘so bad it’s actually entertaining’ kind of way, the torturous tale of bringing it to the big screen is arguably a whole lot more interesting than the film itself. The script went through countless rewrites all the way through production, and even the editing process was described as a nightmare.

Bob Hoskins called it the worst movie he’d ever made, Dennis Hopper blasted directors Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel for being out of their depth, and they responded by labeling the hard-partying star as unprofessional. Ultimately, Morton would simply and succinctly describe the entire process as “harrowing.”

However, because we live in the age of the Snyder Cut where fan-baiting extended versions of disappointing blockbusters are all the rage, folks are naturally going wild over the recent reveal of the Super Mario Bros. Extended Cut, as you can see from the reactions below.

I am of the opinion that this is a legitimately solid movie that was only "bad" because they called it Super Mario Bros. when it was a VERY loose interpretation of the games — PS1 Hagrid (@PS1_Haggord) June 3, 2021

the super Mario bros movie is a perfectly serviceable 80s/90s adventure movie for 12-13 year olds. also a much better video game movie than the new mortal kombat movie — Riddlerized Accordion Tomato (@AccordionTomato) June 3, 2021

“That movie’s so bad, it’s bad.” – husband on the live-action Super Mario Bros. film — Hot Mess Summer (@marimbamaiden18) June 3, 2021

The Super Mario Bros movie is such a wild, crazy ride. How did any of this ever come to be? — Rockdan (@heyitsRockdan) June 3, 2021

I hadn’t thought about SUPER MARIO BROS, a movie I’ve never liked, until this longer cut emerged. now I need to watch it. that’s healthy, right? — jake isgar (@paperboy_2000) June 3, 2021

Because it is in the news, I would like to state that The Super Mario Bros. movie is amazing, and I will not entertain any negative opinions on the matter. Thank you. — Matt Delhauer ❤💜💙 (@MattyDVOtv) June 3, 2021

On a long enough timeline all movies become "ahead of their time." I hope they get the chance to remaster the Morton Jankel cut of Super Mario Bros, cause it's wild, but it's very much a workprint. — Archarzel (@Archarzel) June 3, 2021

was reminded of the super mario bros movie earlier today and now i'm watching max headroom clips. i like his style — we get it together (@Xythar) June 3, 2021

They should consider whatever they can improve making another super mario bros movie like this. — Brian Thomas Murphy (@Brian10835216) June 3, 2021

I'm a very vocal advocate of the terminally weird Super Mario Bros. movie, but I just found out the directors were the duo who created Max Headroom. Art. That's pure art. — Paul F Verhoeven (@paulverhoeven) June 3, 2021

The Super Mario Bros movie was a dadaist masterpiece I will not have otherwise on my timeline from heathens — Tom Muessig ⚜️ StL (@TJMuessig) June 3, 2021

Not only is the new version 20 minutes longer, but it’s also available to watch on Internet Archive completely free of charge, although surely only diehard fans of Super Mario Bros. would be brave enough to revisit a movie that’s lived on in infamy for three decades almost entirely due to how terrible it is. But then again, it may also pique the curiosity of those wondering if it truly lives up to its reputation.