Home / movies

The Internet’s Furious About The Aladdin Spinoff For Minor White Character

By 1 hour ago
x

With Disney Plus now out in the wild and racking up subscribers, the Mouse House is looking to come up with new content inspired by established properties to keep the ball rolling. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s currently working on an Aladdin spinoff movie for the streaming platform.

Normally, this would be good news. After all, though not the best live-action remake the studio has ever produced, the film did more than alright for itself both critically and commercially earlier this year. However, the fact that the spinoff will be focused on Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders is a bit of an odd choice, to say the least.

As expected, the backlash online to this has been intense. Taking to Twitter, fans of the movie have voiced their concerns about Disney choosing pretty much the only white guy in Aladdin to make a spinoff around. And while we don’t have anything against Magnussen as an actor, it’s easy to see why people are so enraged by the studio’s decision here.

Below, you’ll find just a sampling of what folks are saying over on social media. We’ll warn you, though, it isn’t pretty.

Aladdin Gallery
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Of course, none of this is likely to change Disney’s mind and we imagine they’ll still push ahead with their plans for the spinoff, but it does make you wonder why of all the characters in the movie, this is the one they’re choosing to develop further. Especially when Mena Massoud, who played Aladdin so wonderfully, has recently said he’s struggling to get auditions even after starring in the global hit.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see if the Mouse House acknowledges or responds to this backlash in any way, but if they choose to ignore it, it looks like this upcoming Aladdin spinoff may find itself facing a tough road ahead.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...