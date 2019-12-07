The Internet’s Furious About The Aladdin Spinoff For Minor White Character

With Disney Plus now out in the wild and racking up subscribers, the Mouse House is looking to come up with new content inspired by established properties to keep the ball rolling. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s currently working on an Aladdin spinoff movie for the streaming platform.

Normally, this would be good news. After all, though not the best live-action remake the studio has ever produced, the film did more than alright for itself both critically and commercially earlier this year. However, the fact that the spinoff will be focused on Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders is a bit of an odd choice, to say the least.

As expected, the backlash online to this has been intense. Taking to Twitter, fans of the movie have voiced their concerns about Disney choosing pretty much the only white guy in Aladdin to make a spinoff around. And while we don’t have anything against Magnussen as an actor, it’s easy to see why people are so enraged by the studio’s decision here.

Below, you’ll find just a sampling of what folks are saying over on social media. We’ll warn you, though, it isn’t pretty.

Let me see if I have this right. @MenaMassoud comes out and says he’s had trouble getting auditions despite having LEAD the #Aladdin remake that grossed a billion dollars. THEN, Disney orders a spinoff for the one white guy in the film? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. https://t.co/Q7Fii68JX0 — Nick Poulimenakos (@NickMenakos) December 6, 2019

So the dude who plays Aladdin can’t get an audition but the one white dude with one scene in a majority brown cast gets his own movie. Certainly a great look Disney — gripmonster (@TheGripmonster) December 6, 2019

Billy Magnussen is a fantastically underrated actor who I feel doesn't get enough recognition. That being said, very odd to announce this #Aladdin spinoff just days after Mena Messoud said he hasn't gotten a single audition since Aladdin debuted. Relatively bad optics here. https://t.co/k5TyairXvC — Anything but Jim (@JamesDeziel) December 6, 2019

So we had to wait a decade for the #BlackWidow movie, but the guy who had five seconds of screen time in this year's #Aladdin gets a spinoff? OK. Makes total sense. — Brianna Lieberman (@BriaFaithWrites) December 7, 2019

Nope. In order of needing a spinoff before the random … 1. Jafar origin story

2. Genie out the bottle a prequel

3. Abu's adventures in Agrobah

4. Princess Jasmine

5. Aladdin 2

6. The lady who runs the brothel 👀

7. Any random Agrobah-an Tired #Aladdin https://t.co/1mgrU0rNht — The British Blacklist (@BritBlacklist) December 7, 2019

I didn’t like Aladdin remake. I don’t even like Mena tbh. But the fact that an unnecessary white character, that played no significant role in the Aladdin movie is getting a spin off, whilst Mena is jobless is telling. pic.twitter.com/LtTsGs7UNv — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) December 6, 2019

There’s literally two animated Aladdin sequels and a whole series that could be adapted but nah let’s give a show to the only white guy https://t.co/oU04Y1zA9X — EZ🎄☃️❄️ (@alwayspizzatime) December 6, 2019

Where we watching the same #Aladdin because this guy didn’t played a scene-stealing part his character is forgettable until you guys announce this ridiculous article #DisneyPlus it’s disappointing and of course you guys will still make this dumb spinoff because of white privilege — alden (@ADFX85) December 7, 2019

Of course, none of this is likely to change Disney’s mind and we imagine they’ll still push ahead with their plans for the spinoff, but it does make you wonder why of all the characters in the movie, this is the one they’re choosing to develop further. Especially when Mena Massoud, who played Aladdin so wonderfully, has recently said he’s struggling to get auditions even after starring in the global hit.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see if the Mouse House acknowledges or responds to this backlash in any way, but if they choose to ignore it, it looks like this upcoming Aladdin spinoff may find itself facing a tough road ahead.