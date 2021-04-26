Home / movies

The Internet’s Furious Over Chadwick Boseman’s Oscar Snub

The 93rd Academy Awards took place last night and in what was easily the biggest shock of the ceremony, and one of the most unexpected results in recent memory, Chadwick Boseman didn’t land a posthumous Oscar for his incendiary turn in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with Anthony Hopkins winning for his powerful and heartbreaking role in The Father instead.

The late Black Panther star was the overwhelming favorite going into the night, having scooped the corresponding prizes at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the BAFTAs the only major awards body to have recognized Hopkins. It came even more out of the blue when the telecast changed up its format this year to hand out the acting gongs last, leading many to believe the decision was made specifically so that the show would be closed out with Boseman’s coronation.

Naturally, the internet has had a lot to say about him being snubbed in favor of Hopkins, with the 83 year-old screen legend picking up his second Best Actor win three decades after The Silence of the Lambs, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

While a lot of the hot takes inevitably accuse the Academy of institutional racism and bias towards old white guys, it should be pointed out that Chinese-born Chloe Zhao picked up a pair of gongs after Nomandland won Best Picture and Best Director, while Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung were named as Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively, with Emerald Fennell becoming just the fifth woman to win Best Original Screenplay thanks to Promising Young Woman.

Hopkins wasn’t even present at the Oscars either in-person or virtually, which made the chaotic ending more of a shocker, especially when the majority of insiders, analysts and viewers were fully expecting Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy to be cemented by Academy Awards glory.

