Home / movies

The Internet’s Losing It Over Brie Larson’s Cinderella-Style Dress On Red Carpet

By 20 mins ago
x

Brie Larson always knows how to get people talking. Whether it’s her controversial comments or head-turning wardrobe, the actress constantly finds herself in the spotlight, and today is no different.

This time, it’s the latter, as the Captain Marvel star was at the NAACP Image Awards last night and once again stunned with what she was wearing. It was a bit eccentric, sure, but she clearly doesn’t care what people think and usually looks pretty darn good no matter what she’s in.

But before we dive into the reactions to Brie’s latest dress, take a look at it for yourself in the gallery down below and see what you think. It’s a bit out there, but again, she’s never been shy when it comes to fashion.

The Internet's Losing It Over Brie Larson's Cinderella-Style Dress On Red Carpet
1 of 11
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Interesting, eh? Of course, Twitter has been all over Brie’s latest wardrobe choice today, with tons of people taking to social media to praise the actress for her beauty and fashion sense.

And below, you’ll find just a sampling of what folks are saying about Larson’s look at the NAACP Image Awards. Thankfully, it’s all pretty positive and the internet just can’t seem to get enough of that dress.

Brie Larson

There’s a lot more where those came from, too, with Larson turning heads across all four corners of the web. And coupled with the recent announcement that Captain Marvel 2 has officially received the green light from Marvel, the actress is hotter than ever right now.

Yes, in case you didn’t hear, the sequel to the hit 2019 film is moving forward and though it’s still without a director, we imagine the studio will find someone to get behind the camera sooner rather than later. But until then, you can catch Brie Larson in the excellent Just Mercy, which is still showing in some theaters and is well worth checking out.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...