The Internet’s Loving Netflix’s Big New Sci-Fi Movie

The majority of Netflix‘s 200 million subscribers might be native English speakers, but sci-fi is a universal language. The genre is born from big ambitions and sometimes even bigger ideas, with many of the streaming service’s best original projects set within the realms of science fiction hailing from all over the world.

German series Dark is one of the most impressive sci-fi shows of the modern era and one of the platform’s truly hidden gems, while the country’s Biohackers won critical acclaim and has been renewed for a second season. Denmark’s post-apocalyptic The Rain and Norway’s Ragnarok have also proven popular, while Chinese blockbuster The Wandering Earth found another huge audience when Netflix acquired international distribution rights to the movie after it made close to $700 million at the local box office.

The latest international phenomenon is intergalactic South Korean blockbuster Space Sweepers, which is still the most-watched film in the content library across the world, a position it’s held since first arriving last Friday. Subscribers can’t seem to get enough of the light-hearted space opera, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

I love watching Korean dramas and actually enjoy the subtitles so I was looking forward to Space Sweepers on @netflix – if you love Firefly/Serenity – this is a MUST SEE!

Space Sweepers | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/HRsYvV7MT6 via @YouTube — Irene Stewart (@IrenequStewart) February 9, 2021

Just watched an interesting Korean movie on Netflix titled: Space Sweepers.

It was quite interesting overall. I love how the different languages surprised me at first, especially the Pidgin English 😄. — Bello Abdullahi (@itsM_B) February 9, 2021

Ok @Netflix, I just finished Space Sweepers, and I'm simply gonna say that it was AWESOME !!!

Oh, and Bubs is my favorite, love the badass-sassy combination ^^ pic.twitter.com/KdJ4ToWsg8 — Miseria Rex (@MiseriaRex) February 9, 2021

Okay, everyone should watch Space Sweepers. It’s on Netflix. I love it. So very very much. One of my favourite movies. — Corey // watch Space Sweepers (@Life_of_Fett) February 8, 2021

I love shows on and around spaceships, and I find them somewhat hard to come by. I mean you have your Star Treks n all, but give me anime like this or shows like Dark Matter any day.

Space Sweepers just came on Netflix and is a blast as well. — Craig FunnyMcFunnyname (@TheScreamMan) February 8, 2021

I love that they had an international cast with everyone speaking their native languages! Awesome job Netflix, I enjoyed the movie 🙂. #SpaceSweepers #Netflix https://t.co/zmU0fZdfhw — '*•.¸♡ 사라 ♡¸.•*' (@SarahVerdezas) February 10, 2021

@netflix Tonight we watched #spacesweepers on #Netflix! What a great movie! Love it! Love it! 👏👏👏Fantastic entertainment for a Sunday night! European here not into American football! 😀 Thanks Netflix! Awesome job!! 👍👍👍 — Monica To (@MonicaoTo) February 8, 2021

Watching Space Sweepers on @netflix. We’re about 12 mins in and I already love this film.

I love how every language is there, and not done as an accented English. The conversations between everyone in their respective languages is seem less and just adds so many layers! Brilliant — Comie (@Comieb) February 7, 2021

Space Sweepers got me laughing… Damn!! Legit pidgin speaking in a Korean movie… Damn!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 I love it….🙌🏽😁😁😁@netflix @NetflixFilm @netflix pic.twitter.com/GQszLUDRzH — David MD 🇳🇬 (@theflowmedik) February 7, 2021

#SpaceSweepers was really enjoyable. I especially love the use of multiple languages understood by all. It wasn't a barrier in any way. #Netflix — Christopher (@teesang) February 7, 2021

Jo Sung-hee’s latest effort debuted at the summit of the most-watched list in over fifteen countries, and it’s worked out pretty well for all parties that any plans for a theatrical release were shelved last summer due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with Netflix stepping in to pick up the rights. And as the buzz continues to spread across the internet like wildfire, Space Sweepers could yet end up holding onto the top spot for a while longer, making it abundantly clear that after the year we’ve had, people just want some good old fashioned escapism.