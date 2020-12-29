The Internet’s Mad At Netflix For Removing Johnny Depp Movies

You can’t fault the unwavering loyalty of Johnny Depp‘s fans, but they’re hardly going to help the actor’s fading reputation in the long run if they continue to furiously attack anything that can even be remotely construed as a slight against their hero.

Threatening to boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 is pretty understandable after Depp was forced to resign from the role of Grindelwald, but in the eyes of the law, he was the one who lost a court case and gave Warner Bros. the grounds to drop him, while he picked up a substantial $16 million check for one day of work to soften the blow.

The voice cast of Animaniacs, meanwhile, were subjected to a torrent of abuse on social media after a throwaway gag aired as part of the animated show’s revival, but the petition to have the creative team apologize fell on deaf ears. Now, Netflix have become the latest target of Depp’s militant supporters, for reasons that are completely ridiculous.

The streaming service removed a handful of the 57 year-old’s movies from the content library recently, and all of a sudden social media has become awash with furious fans blasting the company and threatening to cancel their subscriptions, as you can see below.

@netflix I once dreamed of subbing to you, now after you showed such ABSOLUTE stupidity by deleting Johnny Depp's movies, I do not. — 🎆FluffyPinkChaos🎉 (@furrypinkchaos) December 29, 2020

@netflix sneakily removes all Johnny Depp films from the platform, but keeps Cuties. They are taking a clear stance here: abusing your husband is ok if you are a woman, and being a pedo is REALLY ok in Hollywood. Absolute degenerates #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — Vaedron (@Basque37_Twitch) December 29, 2020

@netflix well.. 4 households and counting are dropping Netflix here. Cancelling Johnny Depp and backing the lying manipulative Amber Heard? Who has recordings of herself bragging about ruining him with lies and rumors because she's female and she can?? BAD move Netflix. — Michelle (@Michelle_Tonini) December 29, 2020

Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars To Accept An Award 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

#Netflix your sorry asses with

the same ass old shows dare

to dare take #JohnnyDepp off

your shit. I'm canceling your

scary asses. You did it quietly

huh? What about the psycho

bitch? Who paid you?

Karma is a bitch and so is #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser#BoycottNetflix #SpeakUp pic.twitter.com/8kLw5FWRGa — ⟭⟬ BlkHrBBMochi ⁷ ⟬⟭ (@JiminThaGod) December 29, 2020

@netflix what's the shit with Johnny Depp movies disappearing from your platform so you saying guy get beat its OK — Get Woke Go Broke (@GetWokeGoBroke9) December 29, 2020

So netflix you just banned ALL Johnny Depp movies secretly ??? But Cuties movie is just ok for you ? — Vintage 80 (@kurosawa666) December 29, 2020

@netflix @Disney No support for Johnny Depp? No more support for you. He is innocent. Stop bullying an innocent man. Shameful behavior. 😠😡 pic.twitter.com/aI0CNDlI8Z — blappetiblap (@blappetiblap) December 29, 2020

@netflix how can you support spousal abuse? A big company as you should know better than support #AmberHeard it’s disgusting 🤮 she admitted clearly that she was hitting #JohnnyDepp and you still support her #JusticeForJohnny you are all corrupt — NaYa (@_CocoLoco_7) December 29, 2020

Ignoring the fact that one of the titles removed from the library was The Rum Diary, which happens to co-star Amber Heard, and even glossing over the recent news that Rango just hit the platform, this is starting to get a little out of hand.

After all, movies come and go from Netflix all the time as contracts lapse, distribution rights change hands and the various competing streaming services try to gather as many of their own projects under one roof as possible, and the only reason this has gained any traction is because Johnny Depp is involved.