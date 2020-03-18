Home / movies

The Internet’s Roasting Vanessa Hudgens For Her Coronavirus Video

By 6 mins ago
x

As if we needed another reason to go and get all upset and angry over something considering everything that’s going on in the world right now, Vanessa Hudgens has gone ahead and given us one.

Earlier today, the actress/singer went on a bizarre rant about the Coronavirus. Speaking in an Instagram live video, the former High School Musical star made the following remarks about what’s happening right now:

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t,” she said of the potential quarantine timeline for the United States on social media. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Clearly, that’s pretty insensitive and though she did later issue an apology, it seems that the damage has been done. Almost immediately after sharing her video, tons of people took to Twitter to blast Hudgens, calling her out for her tasteless and quite frankly, bewildering comments about the Coronavirus. And below, you can find just a sampling of what folks are saying on social media.

Vanessa Hudgens

And again, that’s just a sampling. Indeed, it seems everywhere you look on Twitter right now, people are hating on Vanessa Hudgens, and understandably so. Whether or not she’ll be able to save her career and find her way back into fans’ good graces again remains to be seen, but as is often the case with this type of thing, we’re sure it’ll all blow over once the next celebrity makes some controversial rant.

For now, though, Vanessa Hudgens is certainly in hot water and we imagine she’ll be staying away from social media for a little while until things cool off.

Source: Page Six

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...