The Internet’s Wishing Bruce Willis A Happy Birthday

66 years ago today in the the West German town of Idar-Oberstein, Walter Willis was born. Of course, the actor’s legion of fans know him as all-American action hero Bruce, and they might well be celebrating the occasion by revisiting one of the many great movies he’s featured in over the last three decades and change, just as long as it’s not one of his most recent efforts.

Starring in Die Hard gets you a lifetime pass no matter what you go on to accomplish after that, but it’s probably better to see Willis slumming it in a series of VOD actioners than it is to watch him to throw on John McClane’s white vest for another disappointing sequel looking at how A Good Day to Die Hard turned out.

The star might be best known for his action credentials after going on to appear in titles such as The Last Boy Scout, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Expendables and more, but he’s also built up a solid body of work across multiple genres. He played against type to great effect in Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense and 12 Monkeys, but he’s not been seen in anything you’d call great since 2012’s Looper. Regardless, fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the man of the hour, and you can check out some of their messages below.

And I still have a huge crush on David Addison (Bruce Willis not so much – apologies, on his birthday, no less – but I adore this character).#Moonlighting https://t.co/kXc3nm2Bny — Rose 🌹😷🍁 (@11_Rose_18) March 19, 2021

"I'm staggered by the question of what it's like to be a multimilionaire. I always have to remind myself that I am" — Bruce Willis #Birthday March 19 #MoneyQuotehttps://t.co/PJHJYLvjPc pic.twitter.com/assu9ZKgS2 — Money Quote (@MoneyQuote) March 19, 2021

Happy birthday, Bruce Willis! pic.twitter.com/7IN0KWvAMm — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) March 19, 2021

Friday, 4pm, work chat: – hey are you still around? Happy Birthday to Bruce Willis! pic.twitter.com/3lzux9eMHo — Everyman Cinema (@Everymancinema) March 19, 2021

Happy Birthday to Bruce Willis, here in PULP FICTION! pic.twitter.com/GRwPLLaWLk — The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (@DreamsMadeOf) March 19, 2021

Happy Birthday Bruce Willis may you birthday rock may it roll may it hold the love of family n friends

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRUCE🎂 pic.twitter.com/rYIcYbKL13 — Lisa Shaw (@Lisa75953423) March 19, 2021

Moonlighting is trending on today's Bruce Willis' birthday Awesome. Growing up in Indonesia in early '90s, the only major TV network there aired re-runs of '80s shows like "Remington Steele," "The A-Team" and "Moonlighting" Great memories Happy Birthday, Bruce!

Yippi-Ki-Yay! pic.twitter.com/5J9LvUwDMG — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) March 19, 2021

Happy Birthday dear Bruce Willis! pic.twitter.com/TztTpv8WyD — Mrs. Anne (@PapillonNoir73) March 19, 2021

"The Last Boy Scout (1991)" Theatrical Trailer https://t.co/4QPP0DFteb via @YouTube Happy Birthday to Bruce Willis, The Last Boy Scout. — ryan fonz (@ryanfonz) March 19, 2021

His most recent effort Cosmic Sin might be getting panned by critics, but it’s blowing up on streaming nonetheless, while he’ll never be much further than a button push away, given that Bruce Willis currently has a further six bargain basement action thrillers in various stages of development, all of which are set to arrive within the next year.