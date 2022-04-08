Rosario Dawson will soon be returning to the expansive world of a galaxy far, far away to portray Snips in the upcoming live-action Ahsoka television show on Disney Plus. Now, Lucasfilm has announced that the Oscar-winning director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be joining the project to helm at least one episode.

Indeed, per The Hollywood Reporter, one of Into the Spider-Verse‘s directors, Peter Ramsey, has joined Star Wars to work on the upcoming Mandoverse spinoff series. Ahsoka is set to start filming later this month, though the Mouse House hasn’t revealed anything else about additional creatives who’ll be working alongside executive producers Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett) and Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Book of Boba Fett) to bring this story to life.

This live-action version of Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian, helping our titular protagonist with Baby Yoda and once again coming back for The Book of Boba Fett, where she briefly interacted with Luke Skywalker before going off on her own journey.

The purpose of that journey, which will probably entail the Ahsoka series, is being kept tightly under wraps, but the original show has teased that it will have to do with Admiral Thrawn and the lost Jedi Knight, Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka Tano also served as the main lead in the final season of Filoni’s The Clone Wars, going toe-to-toe with Darth Maul and even surviving Order 66. So far as her timeline is concerned, the character’s last prominent role involved Star Wars Rebels, where she had an emotional confrontation with her old master, Darth Vader. As such, it’s a safe presumption that Snips will be back at the forefront of the fight against the Empire, or rather, their remnants, in the upcoming Ahsoka series.