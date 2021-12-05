‘Into the Spider-Verse’ producers address rumors of Miles Morales in ‘No Way Home’

Tom Holland said that he didn’t want to be playing Spider-Man once he reaches 30, which is less than five years away, so Sony are going to have to move quickly with plans for a brand new trilogy starring the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker. Either that, or they’ll simply throw enough money at him to break his vow.

The actor has been vocal in the past about wanting to share the screen with Miles Morales one day, who exists as part of MCU canon after he was indirectly name-dropped by Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis in Homecoming, and most recently Holland said he’d love to see Miles become the next permanent Spidey once he hangs up the suit for good.

Naturally, that led to a deluge of rumor and speculation about a potential tease or cameo appearance for the fan favorite in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has now been addressed by Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ve seen No Way Home so we’d be very surprised if Miles showed up. But everyone is part of the Spider-Verse…”

The tease of saying everyone is part of the Spider-Verse is an interesting one, even if it could be nothing more than the duo stoking the flames of scuttlebutt. So much focus has been placed on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s expected appearances in No Way Home that there might just be a couple of surprise guest stars we haven’t even contemplated waiting in the wings.