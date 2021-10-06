Investigators Allegedly Identify Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac Killer has reportedly been identified after leaving behind a spree of murders in California in the late 1960s. The notorious killings have gripped the public imagination for decades, inspiring movies, TV shows, and books in part due to the lack of authorities ever finding and apprehending the suspect.

According to ComicBook, a group known as The Case Breakers that comprises over 40 law enforcement investigators, journalists, military intelligence officers, and similar professionals is now claiming the killer as none other than one Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

New forensic evidence and photos from Poste’s darkroom link back to details and sketches of the Zodiac, says the group. In addition, the infamously cryptic coded messages the killer sent to the press and police also seem to confirm Poste as the suspect, as his full name turned out to be a key to deciphering one of the messages.

The Case Breakers state that they believe the killer is also linked to the 1966 murder of Cheri Jo Bates in Riverside, California on Halloween night. However, the Riverside Police Department Homicide Cold Case Unit disputes that finding.

Frighteningly, The Case Breakers also claim that Poste was said to have been the leader of a “criminal posse” that helped train others to kill and that the group may still be at large to this day, according to an alleged whistleblower who escaped the group and brought the matter to the FBI.

What do you think about this claim that The Case Breakers have finally identified The Zodiac Killer?