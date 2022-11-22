‘Iron Man 3’ causes its own Civil War on social media

Iron Man is widely credited with not only kicking off the MCU but bringing superhero movies to a new level of popular consciousness, paving the way for all the films after it. It’s a classic. Iron Man 3? Apparently not as much.

For context, the first Iron Man movie sits at a comfortable 94% on the Rotten Tomatometer. The third movie reaches 79%, which isn’t exactly terrible but there’s a clear difference. Just how much of a difference became clear today after one person tweeted a hot take: “Iron Man 3 is not a bad movie.”

Iron Man 3 is not a bad movie pic.twitter.com/vVIKHc102l — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) November 21, 2022

On the surface, this is by no means a controversial take. But these are MCU fans we’re talking about, so no take is ever safe. “Oh yes it is,” someone replied. “It’s the worst movie in the entire MCU.”

This even got some hot replies. “This is a weird claim when Eternals exists. And technically Morbius.”

Here are some other takes:

The villains are what hold this movie back. What they did with the Mandarin just wasn’t a good idea. He was actually pretty intimidating before they revealed him to be an actor. The actual main villain was cringeworthy, I can’t even remember his name — Luke (@DYEC2022) November 21, 2022

It's a bad Iron Man movie. Particularly when put into the whole context of the story….where the events at the end of this movie are negated immediately in the following movies. — Sean Hood 🎙✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@GiantOnTheMic) November 21, 2022

Some people say it’s bad, but not bad bad.

is not bad like thor love and thunder or capitan marvel but is realy awfull — 🌹THE jojoweed 🍁 (@jojo420weed) November 21, 2022

Thought it was meh in 2013, decided to to rewatch it last year, still meh — ase (@forgainz) November 21, 2022

One person replied to OP with “you say this about every MCU movie delete your [account],” which prompted the response “Idk this dude, but he’s right about this one.”

This wasn’t the majority opinion, by the way. A lot of people really liked it.

It’s the best Iron Man movie. People were just mad because they subverted expectations for the Mandarin. It was done well tho. I’d rather have a white guy be the terrorist villain than a stereotypical middle-eastern-terrorist type. — Nicc (@GameFreak164X) November 21, 2022

This is one of my most enjoyable mcu movies — SajeelG1234 (@SajeelG1234) November 21, 2022

I just rewatched the Iron Trilogy and it's perfect, Tony gets humbled each time.

From thinking he's on top of the world then got kidnapped.

Thinking his invention was way ahead of it's time then Ivan just showed up

Then relying too much on his armors became The Mechanic once more — DANIEL PAUL (@DanCasipong) November 21, 2022

it was my favorite iron man movie. showing his personality and clashing it with the similar personality of the boy in the movie… pretty funny and generally good character growth. i do get that the villian was weak, but i really liked them showing tony be strong without his suit — Lane (@reliantlane) November 21, 2022

Never understood the hate for it. Sure, it's not perfect, but it works as a character study. It's a Tony movie, not an Iron Man movie. I like that aspect. Far as I can tell, a lotta fans were just hurt by the villain bait and switch. But there's good stuff in there. — Jon C. (@WheelHands) November 21, 2022

This movie is amazing and there’s not a single thing anyone could do to change my mind. It’s a must watch every Christmas season for me. I love this one it’s so nostalgic and good and I’m tired of pretending it’s not. — Physoni (@Physoni) November 21, 2022

So what have learned? There seems to be a pretty clear divide between the lovers and the haters. Maybe the best way to settle this is to fight?

Iron Man 3 is currently streaming on Disney Plus if you want to find out for yourself.