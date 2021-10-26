Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. Gives Heartfelt Tribute To Marvel Cinematic Universe

We’ll never forget the emotional capstone Iron Man‘s Robert Downey Jr. made on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga, with his epic catchphrase from the 2008 film, “I am Iron Man,” reverberating with new meaning at the climax of Avengers: End Game, prior to making the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe.

His turn in the Jon Favreau-directed film kicked off the MCU itself, with S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) teasing after the end credits that more heroes were to come.

Now we’re getting a heartfelt tribute that Downey wrote to the MCU back in 2018 that is being shared for the first time, TheDirect reports.

Downey’s heartfelt 1000-word note was included in the recent, officially licensed book about the MCU, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor explained that he recalled the very moment when Favreau knew the first Iron Man would be a success, during a conversation between the actor, the director, and co-star Gwyneth Paltrow in a “dilapidated Quonset hut” talking shop.

“…he suddenly swelled up with a wave of emotion . . . joy, relief, faith, and grief all made a showing: (Me, looking at him) “What’s up, boss? (Him, looking at her) “I just realized this movie’s gonna work.”

Downey went on to say the oxymoronic keys to the film’s success lied in “unorthodox efficiency” and “ceaseless development”.

In addition, the actor leveled his praise for fellow MCU stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Samuel L Jackson, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany, and Elizabeth Olsen.

In addition, Downey extended his gratitude to original James Rhodes actor Terrence Howard and the various actors who played villains over the years, such as Tom Hiddleston, Josh Brolin, and James Spader.

Downey ended his message with a toast to the viewer for co-piloting the narrative over the years:

The Who, is YOU .. . If you made it to the “end credits” of this anniversary edition, you’re likely a fan, so there’s your Easter egg, darlings . . . a mirror! Folks who respond to mythological storytelling arc positively the propellant of all things Marvel. It’s always been that way, no supply required without demand. Ever since Comic Con 2007, it’s been apparent that the audience (no offense, THX) was no longer just listening. For ten years, YOU have copiloted the narrative.

