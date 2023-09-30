Is ‘Airplane!’ available on streaming? Here is how to watch the 1980 comedy masterpiece

'Flying a plane is no different than riding a bicycle, just a lot harder to put baseball cards in the spokes.'

It is rare these days to find a comedy film not stuffed with forced attempts at humor and worthy of being added to the golden list of truly hilarious creations. But the ones that aced the high standards continue to be celebrated, with 1980’s memorable comedy Airplane! being revisited via an upcoming audiobook, Surely You Can’t Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!, which will set out to chronicle the making of the masterpiece.

Set to release on Oct. 3, 2023, the audiobook will include writer-directors David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker as well as two of the original cast members of Airplane! — Robert Hays and Julie Hagerty!

But as the audiobook is still days away, how about refreshing our memories of the film marked as “one of the ’10 funniest movies ever made” by the American Film Institute or finally watching the legendary film everyone keeps quoting in preparation?

Where to watch Airplane!?

Airplane! — often labeled as the parody of Zero Hour — might have receded to the forgotten corners of the halls of our minds with time, but this latest development has left many (us included!) wanting to relive the moment when inflatable dummy pilot Otto takes the seat or when drunk ex-pilot-turned-taxi-driver Ted (Hays) had to take over the controls of an airplane when its crew gets food poisoning.

But while Airplane! is not available on Netflix or Disney Plus, the greatest disaster parody film of all time can be rented (between $2-$4) or purchased (for $12-$15)on a number of streamers, like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft store, and Apple TV Plus