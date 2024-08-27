Is Amy in ‘Sonic 3’?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been ramping up excitement, especially since it finally introduces Shadow, an important character in the Sonic universe. Ever since the first movie, fans of the iconic franchise have been waiting to see more fan-favorite, colorful characters hit the big screen. One of these is Amy Rose!

Who is Amy Rose?

Amy Rose, or just Amy, is a pink anthropomorphic hedgehog, often seen wearing a red dress and red and white chunky heels. Amy has a cheery personality, as well as a crush on Sonic, and she frequently calls herself his girlfriend.

She also plays an important role in the game Sonic Adventure 2, which Sonic 3 will be based on, boosting even more anticipation of her potential introduction. The game introduced Shadow, and showed the space station where he was created, but in the game’s final arc, Amy was the one who convinced Shadow to help them save the world. She also partnered with the rest of the group to save humanity.

Will Amy be in Sonic 3?

The post-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hinted that the next movie would adapt the video game, Sonic Adventure 2. This was confirmed by Tony Ascher, a producer on the movie, and by the newly released Sonic 3 trailer, which sees the gang going up against Shadow and touches on his backstory. However, some other integral characters from Sonic Adventure 2 haven’t yet been revealed in Sonic 3, which includes Amy Rose.

As of now, Amy isn’t listed among the cast of characters in the movie. However, fans think there might be a chance she might be making an appearance, either as a surprise addition, or as a cameo in a post-credits scene. This rumor seems to hold some weight among the fans, who have noticed some actors that have been cast in undisclosed roles, particularly Sofia Pernas.

