Is ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ on Disney Plus?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially introduced the newest big villain of the franchise, with the debut of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise and has been directed by Peyton Reed. It sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) trapped in the Quantum Realm, bringing them face-to-face with the time-traveling supervillain.

But, you might not be the type of person who wants to go see the newest entry in the MCU in the theaters. Or you could have seen the mixed reception and poor critical reception the film received and are determined to wait until the movie lands on a streaming service. While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not on Marvel’s streaming home, Disney Plus, at the moment, let’s take a look at when it might be joining the platform.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrive on Disney Plus?

Image via Marvel Studios

Every MCU movie and series, except for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is currently on Disney Plus, including the ones that you should watch if you need to catch up before watching this new entry. Marvel movies usually come to Disney Plus a few months after they are released theatrically, so it should not be too much of a wait before Quantumania arrives on the service.

For example, Thor: Love and Thunder was released theatrically on July 8, 2022. The film came to Disney Plus on Sept. 8, 2022, just two months after its theatrical release. In contrast, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the last MCU film that was released, lept into theaters on Nov. 11, 2022. Unlike Thor 4, it joined Disney Plus nearly three months later on Feb. 1, 2023.

As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released on Feb. 16, 2023, April would be the earliest the film could drop on Disney Plus, but there is also a good chance that it might be hitting the service sometime in May. Although, Disney might want to avoid adding the film to its MCU library too close to May 4 as not only it is “Star Wars day” but the day will also see the release of Star Wars: Visions season two.

You can go to the theaters now and watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or you can wait a few months until the movie eventually hits Disney Plus.