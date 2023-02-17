Is appears the fate of HBO Max’s ‘Justice League Dark’ has been officially confirmed

With the announcement that J.J. Abrams will be working on the new series Dusted over at HBO comes the sad news that the Justice League Dark series looks to have been scrapped. Given that the project was announced back in 2020 and DC has gone through some fairly massive changes since then, it’s not much of a surprise, but one that will sadden fans nonetheless.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that HBO was going ahead with Abrams’ Dusted series starring Rachel Hilson (This is Us) and Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone). Within the same article, it also appeared to confirm what many have already suspected, that Justice League Dark has officially been scrapped. Another of Abram’s projects for HBO, Overlook, was also scrapped by the network but is being shopped to other potential buyers by Abrams’ company Bad Robot.

Fans will have been left feeling disappointed that they won’t be seeing the team come together, but the signs had all been pointing to this when the Zatanna movie and Constantine series were shelved a while back. These two projects were reportedly going to tie into Justice League Dark so their disappearance from the conversation spoke volumes. We should be getting Constantine back though, as Keanu Reeves is set to revive the cynical character in a sequel to his 2005 movie.

The Justice League Dark is made up of some of the classic characters we know from DC such as Batman and Wonder Woman but also includes characters that lean more toward the supernatural dealings that happen within the DC universe, such as Constantine. There is a Swamp Thing movie in the works though, so perhaps, with all these things coming together, we will get the whole gang to team up at some point on the big screen.