Is Aragorn’s ring a Ring of Power?

Aragorn, Son of Arathorn, the Dúnedain ranger who would eventually become King of Men is one of the most important characters in The Lord of the Rings franchise. On the page or screen, he is an incorruptible beacon of hope during Middle Earth’s darkest hour.

Although he is Isildur’s Heir, Aragorn initially shed his kingly duties and spent most of his time in the wilds fighting all types of villainy. During those adventures, he would come to possess a ring of great importance, and many may believe it to be a Ring of Power – but is it?

The reality is; No, Aragorn’s ring is not a Ring of Power but nevertheless remains an integral part of his heritage. The band he wears is in truth a family heirloom, and known as The Ring of Barahir. Coming from the Line of Elendil (The Line of Kings), The Ring of Barahir is passed down from generation to generation as a status symbol – and it is given to Aragorn by Elrond when Aragorn’s true heritage is revealed.

Unlike The Rings of Power, The Ring of Barahir holds no magical properties and instead remains a simple piece of jewellery. However, it is much older than The Rings of Power and the ring’s age, if anything, is a sign of its importance.

Now it’s time for a Rings of Power history lesson. To quote the Ring Verse:

“Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them,

One ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

All told there are 20 Rings of Power, each with particular abilities that imbue their wearer with magical talents.

There you have it, Aragorn’s ring explained – along with a brief description of Middle Earth’s finest treasures. If you ever stumble upon a ring that grants long-life or invisibility, maybe think twice before deciding to “…keep it“.