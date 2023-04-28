Is ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ available on streaming?

The new coming-of-age story depicting the life of 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ruder Fortson) finally reached the big screen on April 28. The movie brings the story of Judy Blume‘s 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret to the theaters, starring Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie as the Christian and Jewish parents of middle-school Margaret whose hands are plenty full with all the shenanigans brought from teenagehood as is.

Bringing a fun coming-of-age story to the screen, the film sees Margaret continuously debating the religious debacle deriving from her interfaith family. The contemporary realistic novel reached a major popularity increase in the 1970s, as it continuously swooped up shelves around the country, resulting in it being the recipient of national honors and book awards. This ginormous praise from the media, even during a time when word of mouth was the preferred marketing strategy, has caused a peaked interest in the film adaptation. So where can you watch Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret?

Where to watch Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret?

Unfortunately, it seems that unless you’re near a theater, the theology film isn’t yet available to watch on streaming. At the time of writing, the only way to finally watch McAdams on screen again is to find a local showing of the movie as soon as possible. Alternatively, if you’re particularly patient, you can wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, or AppleTV.

As for when that digital release will occur, there is also no way to tell. Based on previous Lionsgate movies, one can assume the film will likely hit platforms around three weeks after the theatrical release — as was the case for the company’s film, Plane, which reached the streaming moguls a month after release. Regardless of when that expansion to the digital world may happen, there is one thing to keep in mind: the film will likely not reach HBO Max. So keep that in mind once the subscribing period comes in late May.

As of now, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is only available in theaters, from today onwards.