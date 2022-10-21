Warning: this article contains spoilers for Black Adam

Black Adam is DC’s newest superhero movie. Dwayne Johnson stars as the title character, a super-powered being who re-emerges after 5000 years in the city of Kahndaq, which is now oppresed by military group the Intergang. When Adam defeats the Intergang, the people of Kahndaq praise him as their champion, while those in the west want to put a stop to his destructive tendencies.

The trailer for Black Adam describes this new DC character as someone “filled with vengeance” and an uncontrollable force who will not hesitate to kill. Since superhero team the Justice Society of America confronts this new super-powered being, does that make Black Adam a villain ?

Is Black Adam a villain?

Despite the fears the west have for Black Adam’s powers, he’s not the villain that people perceived him to be. Black Adam views himself as someone who was cursed with superhuman powers. Whether a hero, champion, ruler, or a person of worship, Black Adam is not a villain, but rather someone who needs to be taught how to use his powers to save the people of Kahndaq.

Despite his desire to save his people, the world still sees him as a threat. Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) warns Black Adam that if he steps outside Kahndaq, she will not hesitate to contact strong heroes like Superman to stop him.

Black Adam is not a villain. At the same time, he’s not a hero, not yet anyways. He’s a champion for a country and will do whatever it takes to protect his new family.

Black Adam comes out in American theaters on Oct. 21, 2022.