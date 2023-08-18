Is Blue Beetle Mexican? Jaime Reyes’ ethnicity, explained

Now that Blue Beetle is making waves in theaters, largely winning over critics and audiences alike so far, let’s take a look at why the superhero movie is already being hailed as a milestone in representation. Specifically, those who are unfamiliar with the character may wonder if he is indeed Mexican.

When it comes to the comic book character himself, Jaime Reyes, the latest iteration of Blue Beetle, it is true he is Mexican-American. The film adaptation’s origin centers on a fresh college graduate Jaime, played by Xolo Maridueña, being chosen by an ancient alien scarab who endows him with a superpowered suit. The film’s Latino roots go a little deeper than the surface-level premise, however.

For instance, the talent behind the movie is composed of many people who are Latino, bringing a level of authenticity to the storytelling, which has drawn much praise since its release. At the same time, the filmmakers and actors made a concerted effort to make the cultural aspects of the movie seamlessly interwoven in the story, as Maridueña explained in an interview with Variety:

“We didn’t walk on the set the first day like, ‘We’re about to make the best Latino superhero movie ever.’ We set out to make a great superhero movie that’s filled with a Latino cast.”

The Variety article stated that Maridueña is of “Mexican, Cuban, and Ecuadorian heritage,” making his performance as the character that much more authentic. The actor also pointed out that director Ángel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer drew from their own lived experiences to bring the story to life, as well.

In fact, the entire close-knit Mexican American family at the film’s center is portrayed by mostly Mexican actors. This was another way that the movie’s tone comes across as natural, as Soto explained in an interview with USA Today:

“We wanted to get the story right because we felt our Latinidad was just authentically ourselves […] I did not have to try to be Latin, and a lot of what happens in the movie are experiences the actors have had because they’re Latino too.”

Though it’s great that Jaime is the first Latino superhero in a DC movie, according to Reuters, what’s even more impressive is that the character was not misrepresented in its portrayal both behind the lens and in front of it.

Blue Beetle is now playing at a theater near you.