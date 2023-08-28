Is ‘Coraline’ on Disney Plus? Where to stream ‘Coraline’

Coraline is one of the most-loved family fantasy films in recent memory. The 2009 stop-motion film was a modest success at the time of its release, but has gained a cult following thanks to good word of mouth, its unique storyline, and spectacularly spooky visuals.

The film has been recently re-released in theaters in select locations thanks to its growing popularity, but viewers can also experience the acclaimed movie from home.

Is ‘Coraline’ on Disney Plus?

Coraline is not currently available on Disney Plus. The film cannot be considered a Disney movie, as it was distributed by Focus Features, which is currently owned by Universal, which in itself is owned by NBCUniversal and Comcast.

Where to stream ‘Coraline’

In the U.S., Coraline is available to stream on Max, formerly known as HBO Max. Viewers with DirectTV can also stream the movie for free. For Amazon Prime customers, Max is available as an add-on subscription on Amazon Prime Video. Free trials are often on offer for add-ons on Prime, if the customer has never subscribed to the added-on streaming service before.

For those who want to watch Coraline in theaters, the movie is available as part of a re-release in August 2023, in select participating theaters. The success of the re-release has prompted an extension of its revival in theaters. Local encore screenings can be viewed on Fandango.

As of August 2023, Coraline can be purchased or rented on the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime Video

YouTube

Google Play

Apple TV

Microsoft Store

RedBox

Vudu

Spectrum

Prices range from $2.99-3.99 for rentals.