Released in 2016, Deadpool was the proverbial dead body thrown into the chlorinated Marvel pool to spur new life. A vulgar, rule-breaking comic book adaptation centered on a physically and mentally scarred antihero, Deadpool took home nearly $800 million and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Its success bred other R-rated comic book films like Logan, Joker, and Deadpool 2, which grossed even more than the original. Whether you have yet to see the Deadpools or just want to revisit those revolutionary flicks, there are a few places to stream them. Here’s where.

Is Deadpool on Netflix?

via 20th Century Fox

Although Deadpool long resided on the world’s biggest streaming platform, it recently moved. In fact, according to our most up-to-date information, it’s not available on Netflix in any regions. Countries like Thailand, the Netherlands, and Germany appear to have had Deadpool on their Netflix platforms more recently than others, but their luck ran out around 2022.

Is Deadpool 2 on Netflix?

Like Deadpool, Deadpool 2 is unavailable on Netflix in all researched regions. While that might eventually change, we understand if you don’t want to wait. To stream Deadpool 2—and Deadpool— right now, you’ll probably have to join one of Netflix’s lesser-known competitors.

Where to stream Deadpool and Deadpool 2

via 20th Century Fox

In the United States, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are both available to stream on FXNow, DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, and Freevee Amazon Channel. Just Deadpool is on fuboTV. In many countries outside of the U.S., including Canada and the U.K., both Deadpools are on Disney Plus. They were on Disney-owned Hulu in the United States until May 31. Thus, their next logical American home is Disney Plus, but the House of Mouse is reluctant to let in the Merc with a Mouth. Of course, if you don’t want to stream the Deadpools, you can rent and buy them from services like iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play.