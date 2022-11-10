Is Doctor Doom in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After what has felt like an impossibly long wait, the arguably most anticipated Marvel film of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived, paying beautiful reverence to the late and dearly departed Chadwick Boseman, all the while paving the way for the future of Wakanda and the broader MCU.

Of course, leading up to the film’s release, there were apparent ‘spoilers’ and rumors floating around on the internet that one Doctor Doom showed up during the events of the film and ‘doomed’ all over the place. In fact, it spiraled to the point of the film’s producer Nate Moore speaking out to quell it.

Beyond this paragraph, we’ll reveal whether or not that rumor holds any water, as well as a fair few other tidbits from the film – so if you’re just reading ahead to have it spoiled for yourself, go ahead. Otherwise, we’d suggest going out and seeing the film – we loved it, and we think you will too.

Does Doctor Doom appear in the movie?

In short, no. Unfortunately, there is no dooming going on in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and rightly so. The film instead decides to keep its focus contained on the characters in and around Wakanda, and the hole left in their lives after the untimely demise of King T’Challa.

Although the film’s one and only mid-credits scene (no need to hang around until the theater’s lights are on, FYI) does introduce an unexpected new character, it is not the Doom you’re looking for.