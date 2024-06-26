Is DreamWorks working on a surprise sequel to ‘Home?’: ‘Home: The Boov Sequel’ explained

You may remember Home, the animated DreamWorks feature from 2015, but then again, you might not. The film wasn’t exactly a huge success at the time, and has since faded into obscurity, for the most part. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its fans, and those fans are hopeful for a sequel.

Recommended Videos

Who remembers Home?

Vie DreamWorks Animation

Here’s a quick recap for those who don’t remember the original film — it is almost ten years old, after all. Home centers on a race of aliens known as the Boov, who conquer planet Earth and move its entire human population to Australia. Now living in the cities and homes abandoned by humans, a clumsy Boov by the name of Oh (Jim Parsons) encounters a human girl called Tip (Rihanna), whom he vows to return to her mother. However, the plan is jeopardized by the appearance of a rival alien race, known as the Gorg. In the end, the story wraps up pretty neatly, as kids movies often do, but it’s definitely left open for a sequel.

The film received a lukewarm response; not bad, but not exactly knocking it out of the park. Then again, plenty of DreamWorks Animation features have received middling reviews from critics, but gone on to have sequels. Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes gave Home a 53% “freshness rating” from critics, which is a rotten score overall, though the audience score is higher, sitting at 64%. In terms of box office numbers, the film did very well for the company, making a tidy profit and having the best opening since Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted. It’s definitely not the studio’s worst film.

So what’s up with the Home sequel? Is it happening?

Via DreamWorks Animation

All things considered, you would have thought DreamWorks Animation would have wanted to crack on with a follow up as soon as possible, but it’s been nine years and we’ve had nothing so far. But, after all this time, could a sequel finally be in the works? A wiki page for a supposed follow-up has been getting some attention online. It lists details about the upcoming film, including a possible plot line, and a loose release date of 2025. There’s also a cast listing, and even a writer and director attached to the project.

Is Home: The Boov Sequel real?

It all seems very real, with so many specific details, from the producers being named, to the fact that the director of the first film is not returning. Unfortunately, however, none of this info is legitimate or based in reality. The source for this information comes from a wiki known as the “Ideas Wiki,” and it’s a place for just that, ideas, nothing more. The wiki is actually filled with tons of cool sequel ideas shared by people from fandoms, so if you’ve got a minute, definitely go and check it out.

As for this supposed Home sequel, it’s probable that it comes from someone who was a huge fan of the first film, and it’s just something they would like to see become reality. To be fair to them, they’ve put some proper thought into it — I almost believed this sequel really was in the works.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy