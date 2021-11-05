Is Eternals Available To Stream On Disney Plus?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going from strength to strength, with each new movie in its lineup drawing huge crowds and generating massive amounts of hype. Eternals, the 26th film in the franchise, is no exception to this, with fans clamoring to meet a whole new team of heroes now that the film has finally been released. But how can you watch this new movie at home?

What is the plot of Eternals?

Eternals centers around the title characters, a race of immortal beings with supernatural powers that has lived in secret on Earth for thousands of years. However, when their evil counterparts⏤the Deviants⏤return to Earth, the Eternals must come out of hiding and fight to save the planet they now call home.

The film has a massive all-star cast that features megastars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington in headline roles. It also features Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, and Harish Patel.

Can I watch Eternals on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, Eternals is not available to stream on Disney Plus.

Unlike previous pandemic-era releases⏤which have found Marvel using a hybrid release model where the film launches in both cinemas and on Disney Plus’ Premier Access service simultaneously⏤Eternals is exclusive to theaters for the time being. If you want to see the film and get ahead of the circulating spoilers, then you’ll have to do so in person.

When will Eternals arrive on Disney Plus?

Currently, Disney has not announced when Eternals will land on its streaming service, but this hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing. In September, Disney confirmed that Eternals and several other movies will be exclusive to cinemas for a minimum of 45 days. Eternals arrived in cinemas on Nov. 5, which means that the 45 days will expire on Dec. 20.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel’s other recent movie, also had this period of cinema exclusivity. It’s arriving on Disney Plus on Nov. 12, more than two months after its cinema debut, meaning that we can’t presume that Eternals will land on streaming the moment its exclusivity ends.

This is especially true if the film does well at the box office, as Disney may decide to keep the film in cinemas for longer in the hopes of generating more profit. On the other hand, Disney will likely want to have a big new family-friendly movie on its platform in time for Christmas, so Eternals might quickly move from theaters to streaming.

Unfortunately, it’s totally in Disney’s hands, and we will not know for sure until the company makes an official announcement.