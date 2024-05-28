No Max Rockatansky? No problem. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, for all its infractions and growing pains at the box office, has had no trouble retaining the fire in the hearts of those who revere George Miller as one of the great action auteurs of our time; its entirely singular setting and canon does it many a favor in that regard, too.

Speaking of canons, the public seems to have a hot-and-cold attitude when it comes to franchise filmmaking; some bemoan the shared universes and sequel frameworks as unoriginal, while others will fight to the death for their IP flicks, often with the backing of a box office whose wisdom should admittedly be taken for granted more often than not.

But, generally speaking, people love Mad Max, and Furiosa seems happy to be a part of this family, but where exactly does it sit in the grand scheme of the wasteland?

Is Furiosa a prequel?

Yes, Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, meaning it’s a sequel that’s set before the events of the film that it follows release date-wise.

Set between 15 and 20 years before the events of Fury Road, Furiosa traces the origin story of Imperator Furiosa, who was taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers as a small child by a pack of ravagers, and eventually grows into one of the most elite members of cult leader Immortan Joe’s military division; a trust she breaks quite nobly during Fury Road.

