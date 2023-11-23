Is ‘Good Burger’ available to stream?

Back in 1997, critics wrote Good Burger off as an afterthought. Reviews dubbed it slow, unfunny and cheap – a movie destined for the bargain bin. But time has been unexpectedly kind to this goofy Nickelodeon comedy and it’s slowly transformed into a cult hit, beloved by those who were just the right age to love it when it first landed.

Now they’re back, 26 long years after Kenan Thompson’s Dexter Reed thought his summers would be ruined by burger-based drudgery, but instead found a new best friend in Kel Mitchell’s Ed and triumphed over the evil Mondo Burger.

Good Burger 2 has just dropped on Paramount Plus, picking up Dexter and Ed’s story as they return to fast food. But perhaps you want a refresher on deep Good Burger lore and need to see the original one more time first?

Image via Paramount Pictures

You’re in luck, because it’s very easy to stream. As you’d expect Good Burger can be streamed not only on Paramount Plus, but also for free on Pluto TV (albeit with ad breaks). If you’re not in the U.S. it may be worth checking Netflix too, as in many territories (including the U.K.) it’s part of that streaming catalogue.

As you’d expect, Good Burger is also available to buy or rent from all the usual places, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and the Apple store.

You might have had to be there in ’97 to truly appreciate Good Burger, but if you’re tuned into its very specific wavelength it’s a nostalgia hit like little else. Hmm, maybe it’s time to get the Gak back out…