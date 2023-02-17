Is Halle Berry in ‘John Wick 4?’

Buckle up John Wick fans, as John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost here. The fourth entry in the action-packed franchise was directed by Chad Stahelski and it is set to continue the story with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the titular assassin. If you cast your mind back to the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Wick was shot by Winston (Ian McShane), and he fell off the Continental, only to be collected by The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), to continue his fight against the High Table.

The world of John Wick is jam-packed with stars who only appear for a segment of each movie, taking their turn to fight Wick. In the third movie, they introduced another character who instead of being an enemy was an old friend. We are of course talking about Halle Berry’s character, Sofia Al-Azwar. She didn’t die in the third movie, so could she return in the fourth to provide some more help to John Wick?

Will Halle Berry be reprising her role in John Wick: Chapter 4?

Based on the trailers released for the film, it does not seem like Halle Berry will be reprising her role as Sofia Al-Azwar from John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, as she does not appear in any of them. She confirmed as much in 2022, stating that her character would not be in the next John Wick movie in an interview with IGN. However, she did drop hints that her character might be getting her own spin-off movie as the world of John Wick continues to grow.

Of course, we don’t know much about Sofia and what she got up to after leaving John in the third film. The status of a spinoff featuring her character is also unknown and it would most likely be dependent on how well the other spinoffs of John Wick do. For those who don’t know, there is a spinoff with Ana de Armas called Ballerina in development as well as a series based on the Continental.

Just because Halle Berry will not be in the movie does not mean that they did not pull out all the big guns for the fourth entry. Joining Keanu in his gunplay will be the usual players with Fishburne and McShane reprising their roles, as well as Lance Reddick as Charon. The new cast members joining the franchise in this entry are Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

With the High Table gunning for John, you have to wonder if he will make it out alive this time. Well, if he didn’t, he wouldn’t be John Wick. Catch John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum when it loads into theaters on March 24, 2023.