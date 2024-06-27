Is ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ A Movie?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is officially the eighth story in the wildly popular Harry Potter series, as per Pottermore. Written for the stage by Jack Thorne, John Tiffany, and J. K. Rowling, it’s set nineteen years after the events of Rowling’s 2007 novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

It follows Albus Severus Potter, Harry Potter’s son, as he arrives to study at Hogwarts. Albus unexpectedly gets sorted into the house of Slytherin. Subsequently, he struggles to live up to Harry’s legacy, making him resentful of his father — who, incidentally, has become the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic.

The show opened on 30 July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End. Demand was ridiculously high, as you might expect, and performances continue at the venue today. The show has since gone global, performing in New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Upon the announcement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Rowling quickly pointed out it’s not a book and took to X to say as much. But is the story a movie?

Is there a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film?

Image via Manuel Harlan

As of right now, there is no Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie, and Warner Bros. has no plans to make one despite rumors suggesting a 2025 release. However, it continues to run as a stage play in several cities worldwide, including London, New York, Melbourne, Hamburg, and Tokyo. In September 2024, the show will embark on a tour of North America, which will be the first time it’s gone on tour.

The story hasn’t even been published as a book since its creation. Harry Potter fans can, however, purchase both parts of the stage play’s script. They’ve been released in print and digital formats as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Part One and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Part Two.

Whether a movie or book adaptation of the play will ever see the light of day remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt either would go down well with the franchise’s legions of fans. If only we could wave a magic wand and say, “Cursed Childium Filmus!”

